M&S reopens 49 cafes across UK for takeaway hot drinks

PUBLISHED: 17:16 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:17 13 May 2020

M&S is to reopen its cafe in the Sweetbriar Road retail park Simply Food for hot takeaway drinks. Pic: Archant

M&S is to reopen its cafe in the Sweetbriar Road retail park Simply Food for hot takeaway drinks. Pic: Archant

Retailer Marks and Spencer is to reopen some of its cafes including one in Norwich from Thursday.

The firm said it had taken the decision to reopen the sites to takeaway customers after operating social distancing and extra hygiene measures in its stores.

The only one to reopen in Norfolk will be the one in the Simply Food store, Sweetbriar Road retail park.

The announcement comes as cafe chains, such as Pret A Manger and Caffe Nero, reopen sites for takeaway customers.

M&S said its reopening plan came after a trial at five locations after preparing “rigorous guidance for colleagues.” Plastic screens are at each cafe till and only one staff member would work behind a counter at a time to ensure social distancing.

Customers are encouraged to use contactless payment.

