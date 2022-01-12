Luxury doggy daycare opens in outskirts of city

Daycarer Tillie Meek teaches Mabel, left, and Ralph to sit in the logs at Tom and Toto doggie daycare centre, White House Farm. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

A daycare set up to look after Norwich's four-legged friends has had a tail-wagging response from its new visitors.

The luxury dog sitting business is the new home of company Tom and Toto, and is based at White House Farm in Sprowston.

Sarah Wright, owner of the business, said: “The first two days have been really good fun.

Owner Sarah Wright with Fred at her Tom and Toto doggie daycare centre, White House Farm. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

“The owners have been excited and have all come in to have a look around and they’ve had the chance to see their dogs happy and socialising.”

The first few weeks will be all about getting the dogs settled in and familiar with the space.

One of Sarah’s favourite things about the new setting is that the dogs can be let entirely off lead.

She said: “They now have half an acre to run around in and explore so it is so lovely to see them able to be happy and free.”

Daycare supervisor, Mollie Mills, taking Fred, Freddie and Prudence through some games with the logs at Tom and Toto doggie daycare centre, White House Farm. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

The mornings see all of the dogs exploring the outdoor spaces including the log pile and the agility courses.

Sarah said: “We’ve been playing ‘follow the leader’ so that we can support the dogs in getting used to the space, we walk around and all of the dogs follow us around.

“We have also been hiding treats in the log pile for them to find as a bit of scent work.”

Ralph enjoying a game at Tom and Toto doggie daycare centre, White House Farm. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

The daycare centre has lots of different equipment.

Sarah said: “It’s all wooden and it suitable for toddlers. I didn’t want anything plastic because the dogs slip around on it.

“My favourite piece of equipment is the bridge, we have a four-metre wooden bridge inside and the dogs love running over it, under it and even jumping off of it which is fun to watch.”

Ralph enjoying a game at Tom and Toto doggie daycare centre, White House Farm. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Sarah’s plan is to not show the dogs everything at once so they can continue to discover new toys.

She added: "I’d like to convert upstairs into a luxury dog grooming salon and maybe have some space for puppy training and socialising too.

Daycare supervisor, Mollie Mills, taking Prudence, Fred, and Freddie through some games with the logs at Tom and Toto doggie daycare centre, White House Farm. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

“We will also be adding a log cabin in April that will allow us to have a further 12 dogs each day.”

There are still some spaces available for doggy daycare with more information at www.tomandtoto.co.uk.

Owner Sarah Wright, left, and daycare supervisor, Molly Mills, with Dora, Freddie and Fred on the playroom bridge at Tom and Toto doggie daycare centre, White House Farm. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Got a posh pooch? Here's what you need

Furry friends living in the city have plenty of other items on offer to keep them feeling fancy.

Owners looking out for a bit of luxury could pick up these items.

1. Barbour tartan dog coats in Jarrold

Priced at about £25 these adorable coats will keep any dog warm in the cold winter months.

And thanks to the tartan - they'll look stylish too.

2. Pettitt and Boo accessories

Heading into Castle Quarter dog owners can find a range of accessories for their dogs at Norwich brand Pettitt and Boo.

Inside the shop on the lower level of the centre shoppers can find the likes of hemp nose and paw balm and eye cleaning pads.

3. Lisa Angel accessories

Even though dog food might not be the most appealing to look at - there's no reason not to put it in a nice bowl.

Norwich-founded accessory and jewellery brand has a range of ceramics on offer so pets can dine in style.