Meet the city barbers where Norwich City stars head for a trim
- Credit: Brittany Woodman/Luis Neto
With plenty of airtime on national television, Norwich City players need to look at their very best.
Luckily for them, there's a barber in town that has them covered.
Located in Pottergate, Luis Neto Hair Design has been trimming the Canaries players' hair before matches for years.
Former players Simeon Jackson and Elliott Bennett were the first Canaries stars to try out the barbers, which was established in 2013.
Irish defender Andrew Omobamidele was even spotted getting his hair cut inside the shop on Wednesday afternoon.
And the likes of Max Aarons, Milot Rashica, Adam Idah and Pierre Lees-Melou are also regular visitors to the site.
Owner Luis Neto said: "A lot of the players will come in the day before a game or the morning of a game as they need to look good for TV and interviews.
"One of the players was telling me they had a lot of interviews to get through the following day.
"The first one to come in was Simeon Jackson but we have also had Ricky van Wolfswinkel, Anthony Pikington, Bradley Johnson, Seb Bassong and Gary Hooper. They recommend it to other players within the club."
Many of the famous footie names will opt for the skin fade look in which the hair is cut shorter and shorter as it moves towards the neck, he revealed.
But they may not know their barber will be cheering on their opponents this weekend as Mr Neto is in fact a Manchester United fan.
The Red Devils travel to Carrow Road in the Premier League on Saturday.
Mr Neto said: "I personally do not talk about football that much to them. It's cool seeing them on TV after they have been in though."
There are four people working at the business in total, with barber Miles Pieterson often sporting his woolly Norwich City hat as he cuts customer's hair.
The team prides itself on being in line with modern hairdressing industry, keeping a close eye on the latest trends such as Afro-Caribbean fades and patterns.
Luis Neto Hair Design accepts both bookings and walk-ins, and can be found on social media platforms.
Horror haircuts to avoid
Luis Neto has suggested those heading to the barbers should avoid these styles in his professional opinion.
- Cut Scratch: The Norwich haircut guru said this particular cut is most popular among younger people but he would not go for it himself. This design is skin fade crop with a scratch look in which two or three lines are cut into the hair.
- The Peaky Blinders look: Otherwise known as the undercut, the style has been inspired by the BBC crime drama television series. The hair on the sides is shaved to the skin, while the top is cropped and the side swept.
- The mullet: This one caused some disagreement in the Pottergate barbers with Mr Neto saying he is a fan of the style, but his colleague Tyler Readshaw thinks otherwise. The likes of Netflix star Joe Exotic, known as Tiger King, have rocked the look.