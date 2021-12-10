News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Meet the city barbers where Norwich City stars head for a trim

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 9:00 AM December 10, 2021
Updated: 9:18 AM December 10, 2021
Luis Neto Hair Design has served many Norwich City players including Milot Rashica and Andrew Omobamidele

Luis Neto Hair Design has served many Norwich City players including Milot Rashica and Andrew Omobamidele - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Luis Neto

With plenty of airtime on national television, Norwich City players need to look at their very best.

Luckily for them, there's a barber in town that has them covered. 

Located in Pottergate, Luis Neto Hair Design has been trimming the Canaries players' hair before matches for years.

Luis Neto team at Luis Neto Hair Design Pottergate Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

The team at Luis Neto Hair Design. Pictured from left are Luis Neto, Miles Pieterson, Tyler Corner and Tyler Readshaw - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Former players Simeon Jackson and Elliott Bennett were the first Canaries stars to try out the barbers, which was established in 2013. 

Irish defender Andrew Omobamidele was even spotted getting his hair cut inside the shop on Wednesday afternoon.

Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele having his hair cut at Luis Neto Hair Design

Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele having his hair cut at Luis Neto Hair Design - Credit: Luis Neto Hair Design

And the likes of Max Aarons, Milot Rashica, Adam Idah and Pierre Lees-Melou are also regular visitors to the site.

Max Aarons after his recent cut at Luis Neto Hair Design

Max Aarons after his recent cut at Luis Neto Hair Design - Credit: Luis Neto Hair Design

Owner Luis Neto said: "A lot of the players will come in the day before a game or the morning of a game as they need to look good for TV and interviews.

"One of the players was telling me they had a lot of interviews to get through the following day. 

Luis Neto at Luis Neto Hair Design Pottergate Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Luis Neto at Luis Neto Hair Design in Pottergate, Norwich. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"The first one to come in was Simeon Jackson but we have also had Ricky van Wolfswinkel, Anthony Pikington, Bradley Johnson, Seb Bassong and Gary Hooper. They recommend it to other players within the club."

Former Norwich City midfielder Bradley Johnson at Luis Neto Hair Design 

Former Norwich City midfielder Bradley Johnson at Luis Neto Hair Design - Credit: Luis Neto

Many of the famous footie names will opt for the skin fade look in which the hair is cut shorter and shorter as it moves towards the neck, he revealed. 

Ricky van Wolfswinkel is among those who visited Luis Neto Hair Design during his time in Norwich

Ricky van Wolfswinkel is among those who visited Luis Neto Hair Design during his time in Norwich - Credit: Luis Neto Hair Design

But they may not know their barber will be cheering on their opponents this weekend as Mr Neto is in fact a Manchester United fan. 

The Red Devils travel to Carrow Road in the Premier League on Saturday.

Mr Neto said: "I personally do not talk about football that much to them. It's cool seeing them on TV after they have been in though." 

Luis Neto team at Luis Neto Hair Design Pottergate Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

The team at Luis Neto Hair Design Pottergate Norwich. Pictured from left are Miles Pieterson, Luis Neto, Tyler Readshaw and Tyler Corner - Credit: Brittany Woodman

There are four people working at the business in total, with barber Miles Pieterson often sporting his woolly Norwich City hat as he cuts customer's hair.

The team prides itself on being in line with modern hairdressing industry, keeping a close eye on the latest trends such as Afro-Caribbean fades and patterns.

Adam Idah is one of many Norwich City stars to use Luis Neto Hair Design 

Adam Idah is one of many Norwich City stars to use Luis Neto Hair Design - Credit: Luis Neto

Luis Neto Hair Design accepts both bookings and walk-ins, and can be found on social media platforms.

Luis Neto Hair Design Pottergate Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Luis Neto Hair Design in Pottergate - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Horror haircuts to avoid 

Luis Neto has suggested those heading to the barbers should avoid these styles in his professional opinion. 

  1. Cut Scratch: The Norwich haircut guru said this particular cut is most popular among younger people but he would not go for it himself. This design is skin fade crop with a scratch look in which two or three lines are cut into the hair.
  2. The Peaky Blinders look: Otherwise known as the undercut, the style has been inspired by the BBC crime drama television series. The hair on the sides is shaved to the skin, while the top is cropped and the side swept.
    Peaky Blinders IV, Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy). Picture: ROBERT VIGLASKY

    Peaky Blinders IV, Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy). Picture: ROBERT VIGLASKY - Credit: BBC/Caryn Mandabach/Robert Vigla

  3. The mullet: This one caused some disagreement in the Pottergate barbers with Mr Neto saying he is a fan of the style, but his colleague Tyler Readshaw thinks otherwise. The likes of Netflix star Joe Exotic, known as Tiger King, have rocked the look.
    Joe Exotic, star of a break-out Netflix documentary series about himself. Picture: Netflix

    Joe Exotic, star of a break-out Netflix documentary series about himself. Picture: Netflix - Credit: Courtesy of NETFLIX

Norwich News

