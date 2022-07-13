Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Exclusive

Location of national brand's new city store revealed

Maya Derrick

Published: 6:30 AM July 13, 2022
Castle Fine Art in Norwich has moved to larger premises - the former Jules store just a few doors down in Castle Street

Castle Fine Art in Norwich has moved to larger premises - the former Jules store just a few doors down in Castle Street - Credit: Steve Adams

A prominent Norwich unit will be the new home of a much-loved dungaree brand.

The large shop in Back of the Inns - formerly Castle Fine Art - is set to welcome ethical fashion brand Lucy & Yak.

It will be one of just three Lucy & Yak stores in the country.

Castle Fine Art moved just a few doors down to the former Jules store in Castle Street on Friday, and is celebrating with a launch party this Sunday.

Castle Fine Art debuts The Legacy Collection, never before exhibited in the UK. Picture: Kate Wolste

Castle Fine Art previously called the unit home - Credit: Archant

The shop is in one of the city's busiest thoroughfares, which connects White Lion Street and Castle Street and runs by the Royal Arcade.

Lucy & Yak, which last week celebrated its fifth birthday, is slowly introducing a physical presence through UK stores.

It was founded after Lucy Greenwood and her partner Chris Renwick selling handmade pouches from pre-made clothes in New Zealand.

When they arrived back in the UK the duo bought a old VW camper van, named Yak - which became their home, transport and office all in one.

As well as now having a store in Brighton and another store on the way, the brand also operates pop ups up and down the country, selling sustainable dungarees, jeans, t-shirts and other items - and even has a limited edition organic collaboration with Suffolk-born singer Ed Sheeran launching on Thursday, July 14.

Lucy & Yak is opening a shop in Norwich city centre

Lucy & Yak is opening a shop in Norwich city centre - Credit: Lucy & Yak

The brand's new permanent Norwich store - covering 1,300 sq ft of space -  will offer Lucy & Yak in full colour.

It remains unknown when the store will open to Norwich shoppers.

Katie Bates, commercial surveyor at Brown and Co, said: "Lucy & Yak will be an exciting addition to Back Of The Inns, where we have seen an increased number of lettings over the last few months to companies such as Joules, Castle Fine Art and most recently Saltrock.

Katie Bates, commercial surveyor at Brown and Co

Katie Bates, commercial surveyor at Brown and Co - Credit: Angela Adams Photography

"It's really encouraging to see a business that began online recognising the value of a physical presence on the high street.

"I hope this will set a precedent in Norwich and encourage other retailers to follow suit."

