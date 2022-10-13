Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Lucy & Yak opening date pushed back

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 6:00 AM October 13, 2022
Lucy & Yak announced in the summer that it would be opening a store in Norwich in September/October 2022

Lucy & Yak announced in the summer that it would be opening a store in Norwich in September/October 2022 - Credit: Lucy & Yak/Brown & Co

The highly-anticipated opening date of a popular clothing brand's store in Norwich is still yet to be confirmed.

Over the summer Lucy & Yak chief executive and co-owner Chris Renwick said that the brand's new Norwich base with be opening in September or October.

But the unit they're set to move into - formerly home to Castle Fine Art - remains an empty art gallery.

Castle Fine Art, Norwich that is moving and expanding into bigger premisis, the former Joules store

Castle Fine Art, Norwich that is moving and expanding into bigger premisis, the former Joules store nearby. Photo : Steve Adams - Credit: Steve Adams

A spokeswoman for Lucy & Yak confirmed that the brand will still be coming to Norwich but a concrete opening date is still yet to be announced.

Lucy & Yak - which launched in 2017 and is famed for its vibrant collections of dungarees - started online before opening its flagship store in Brighton and opened a shop in Bristol earlier this month.

Lucy & Yak is opening a shop in Norwich city centre

Lucy & Yak is opening a shop in Norwich city centre - Credit: Lucy & Yak

The Norwich store will be the third in the brand's growing bricks and mortar empire.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Animal rights activists stopping farmers' vehicles on their way into Norwich Livestock Market

Farmer to stand trial for confrontation with vegan protestors

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_jessopproad_norwich_oct22

Four-bed backing onto park in Golden Triangle on sale for £475k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Annie Reilly has been left in pain after her power was switched off for almost 24 hours

Mum loses freezer full of food after her power is switched off

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
A shop outside the city is hoping the issue with tarmac cracking and sinking into the ground is sorted soon

Busy road outside shop slowly sinking into the ground

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon