Lucy & Yak opening date pushed back

The highly-anticipated opening date of a popular clothing brand's store in Norwich is still yet to be confirmed.

Over the summer Lucy & Yak chief executive and co-owner Chris Renwick said that the brand's new Norwich base with be opening in September or October.

But the unit they're set to move into - formerly home to Castle Fine Art - remains an empty art gallery.

A spokeswoman for Lucy & Yak confirmed that the brand will still be coming to Norwich but a concrete opening date is still yet to be announced.

Lucy & Yak - which launched in 2017 and is famed for its vibrant collections of dungarees - started online before opening its flagship store in Brighton and opened a shop in Bristol earlier this month.

The Norwich store will be the third in the brand's growing bricks and mortar empire.