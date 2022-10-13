Lucy & Yak opening date pushed back
- Credit: Lucy & Yak/Brown & Co
The highly-anticipated opening date of a popular clothing brand's store in Norwich is still yet to be confirmed.
Over the summer Lucy & Yak chief executive and co-owner Chris Renwick said that the brand's new Norwich base with be opening in September or October.
But the unit they're set to move into - formerly home to Castle Fine Art - remains an empty art gallery.
A spokeswoman for Lucy & Yak confirmed that the brand will still be coming to Norwich but a concrete opening date is still yet to be announced.
Lucy & Yak - which launched in 2017 and is famed for its vibrant collections of dungarees - started online before opening its flagship store in Brighton and opened a shop in Bristol earlier this month.
The Norwich store will be the third in the brand's growing bricks and mortar empire.