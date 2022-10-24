Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Revealed: Opening date for new Lucy & Yak store in Norwich

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:46 AM October 24, 2022
Lucy & Yak is opening a shop in Norwich city centre

Lucy & Yak is opening a shop in Norwich city centre - Credit: Lucy & Yak

The opening date of Lucy & Yak's latest store in Norwich has been announced. 

The conscious clothing brand will open its doors in the Back of the Inns on Saturday, November 19. 

The incoming shop was formerly home to Castle Fine Art gallery before it upsized and relocated to the former Jules in Castle Street earlier this month.

Lucy Greenwood, co-founder, said: “We are so excited to be coming to Norwich next month, and are looking forward to being part of a city full of history and culture.” 

Castle Fine Art at 13 Back of the Inns, Norwich

Lucy & Yak will open its doors in Norwich on Saturday, November 19 - Credit: Brown and Co

It comes as work to transform the unit is currently under way.

The Norwich store will be the third in the brand's growing bricks and mortar empire, bucking a trend that has seen major retailers vacating the high street in favour of going online.

Lucy & Yak originally launched in 2017 and opened its flagship Brighton store in 2019. It also opened a shop in Bristol earlier this month.

The popular brand, famed for its colourful dungarees, was originally set to open in Norwich by October.

