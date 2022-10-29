It's PINK! City shop transformed ahead of latest store opening

A former art gallery in the centre of Norwich is undergoing a bright and bold makeover ready for its new tenants.

Sustainable clothing brand Lucy & Yak announced on October 24 that its Norwich store - one of only three in the country - will open on November 19.

On Saturday, decorators were seen sprucing up the once white unit with licks of pink paint, setting it apart from other displays in the busy shopping strip.

Lucy & Yak is opening a shop in Norwich city centre - Credit: Lucy & Yak

Lucy & Yak, famed for its colourful dungarees, was originally set to open in Norwich by October.

It replaces Castle Fine Art in the Back of the Inns unit - with the gallery moving a few doors down to larger premises.

The brand's flagship store in Brighton was joined by a second in Bristol which opened earlier this month.

The Norwich shop is in one of the busiest parts of the city, on a road which connects White Lion Street and Castle Street and runs alongside the Royal Arcade.