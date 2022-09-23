Lanes vintage store founder launches independent record label

Jack Ames is the co-owner of Lowell in Pottergate, Norwich. - Credit: Edward Dewulf-Peters

A city entrepreneur has launched a record label for "working class musicians" having already found success with his Lanes vintage store.

Jack Ames is the co-owner of Lowell in Pottergate, a record and vintage clothing shop.

He has now launched Lowell Records geared toward helping Norwich musicians have their music pressed to vinyl in an "affordable and sustainable way at the highest quality".

The shop, which opened early last year, has already proved a hit meaning Jack felt confident enough to move on to his next project.

He said: "There needs to be someone who's really trying to help new musicians get their leg up in an industry that's growing exponentially every year.

"For the time being we plan to keep it local. I don't think there's a necessity to find bands from further away when there's so much good music in Norwich."

The brand has partnered with Detroit-based records company, Third Man Pressing, to create the vinyls.

Jack added: "Musicians are craving a way to get their music out there but there's so many obstacles.

"Some musicians are waiting a year and a half to have a record pressed.

"To be able to work with Third Man and offer a timeframe that's much shorter is vital and their sustainability in manufacturing is unmatched."

When the label's announcement was released on social media earlier in the week it garnered more than 900 impressions on social media.

The label has remained tight-lipped over its first release which is due to be announced within the next month, in conjunction with the launch of Lowell Records' new web store.

From there talent will be able to submit their work for pressing - without paying any up-front costs until a minimum target of 100 pre-orders is met.

On the future of the brand, Jack said: "We want to get to a position where people trust that what we produce is worth listening to. It's a big step for people to spend a lot of money on a band they've never heard.

"But I love music and I love the community here and to be able to support it is so exciting."