Lovewell Blake supports student entrepreneurs with funding and mentoring

21 January, 2019 - 16:30
Mary Schofield from Lovewell Blake (right) chats with Monique Caton-Brown (left) and Evelyn Huand. Picture: Andy Newman PR

Andy Newman PR

Students and graduate entrepreneurs at the University of East Anglia (UEA) will receive financial support and mentoring after financial planners and chartered accountants Lovewell  Blake made a charitable donation to support the UEA’s Enterprise Fund.

As well as funding, Lovewell Blake partner Mary Schofield has committed to give 26 days’ worth of mentoring to the young business start-ups over the coming year.

David Ellis, director of development at UEA, said: “We are delighted to have Lovewell Blake join our Founders Circle of alumni, friends and foundations supporting the Enterprise Fund. Mary’s regular mentoring is proving to be a great help to our entrepreneurial and innovative graduates and students.”

Masters graduate Evelyn Huang, who finished her  degree this year was  one of the first young entrepreneurs to be mentored by Ms Schofield.

She said: “It is really helpful to be able to get advice on budgeting and finance. Having access to someone with so much experience of the business world is so valuable.”

