Burger chain opens Norwich takeaway with 50pc off to celebrate

A burger chain with restaurants in Ipswich, Colchester and Southend has opened a takeaway in Norwich.

Love Thy Burger opened in Aylsham Road on Wednesday, October 12, and to celebrate is offering half price burgers to those who mention the offer when ordering to collect.

Owner Adem Lacin said he had picked the city for the company's new outlet as it was "close to his heart".

Love Thy Burger on Aylsham Road in Norwich - Credit: Love Thy Burger

He said: "I love Norwich, it's a city close to my heart, I used to live here and work for Aviva, and my brother went to university here.

One of the burgers on offer at Love Thy Burger - Credit: Love Thy Burger

"Geographically it was the next amazing city to come to and we're very happy to have finally opened."

One of the burgers on offer at Love Thy Burger - Credit: Love Thy Burger

The chain has become known for its burgers which are pressed on site and served alongside rosemary salted fries.

Mr Lacin said: "People can expect freshly handmade burgers on site every day, with 50pc off collections during our first few days."







