Video

New chocolate shop opens in Norwich

Dotti Chocolates owner, Hannah Winter outside her new shop on Bedford Street, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Get Norfolk gin and lemon, Aperol spritz and Norfolk honey and whisky flavours at a new chocolate shop which has opened in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dotti Chocolates in Norwich Picture: Rosie Mills-Smith Dotti Chocolates in Norwich Picture: Rosie Mills-Smith

It's easy to lose a few hours in the Norwich Lanes, exploring the kooky, quirky band of independent shops this part of the city has to offer. New to the gang is Dotti Chocolates, a devilishly decadent bean-to-bar store, newly opened at 27C Bedford Street in the former premises of Working Title clothing, backing onto Bridewell Museum.

Inside, chocoholics will find gleaming displays of intricately decorated, glossy individual chocolates, chocolate bark (sold by the gram) and treats for children.

The face behind the brand is Hannah Winter, who customers may know from Bread Source - owned by Hannah's husband Steven.

"I've always worked with chocolate in the bakery," Hannah says of the new venture, "so a couple of years ago I started doing research into it. I'm a bit of a chocoholic so I went on an intense course learning all about the techniques and tempering and decided to open my own shop!"

Dotti Chocolates in Norwich Picture: Rosie Mills-Smith Dotti Chocolates in Norwich Picture: Rosie Mills-Smith

It's been an intense year, trialling and testing recipes for the opening of Dotti Chocolates. At the moment Hannah is using Fairtrade, single origin chocolate from Belgium and Colombia, with the entire range eventually being crafted from bean-to-bar chocolate processed at Bread Source by Steven using the finest beans, predominantly from Madagascar.

"At the moment I'm focussing mainly on boxed chocolates and keeping them as natural as possible. I don't need to use the horrible E numbers to colour them. I've also tried to include Norfolk produce, from gin to Norfolk honey, which I'm using in all my chocolates. All the chocolates are individually priced, and if you buy six they'll be nicely packaged and presented to you. I also do bark as well, which you can buy by the gram. There will be bars too but I'm waiting for the packaging which is in the design phase at the moment."

So what's on the menu? Curious chocolate lovers will find an array of interesting flavours to tickle their tastebuds. White chocolate brimming with Norfolk gin and lemon, that favourite Italian aperitif, Aperol spritz, Norfolk honey with whisky, raspberry, passionfruit, hazelnut truffles and a dark chocolate vegan truffle.

Pop in to buy anything from a single chocolate, up to a box of 24.

Dotti Chocolates in Norwich Picture: Rosie Mills-Smith Dotti Chocolates in Norwich Picture: Rosie Mills-Smith

In the lead up to Christmas the range will increase, with seasonal specialities and warming winter flavours introduced - an ideal gift for the foodie in your life.

And the chocolates will later be available to buy, ready boxed, in the Bread Source stores.

"I've been looking forward to this for such a long time," Hannah beams. "I'm definitely looking forward to eating and supplying my own chocolate. I know everything that goes into it and it means I don't have to keep going to the shops!"

Dotti Chocolates is currently open from 10am, Thursday to Saturday.