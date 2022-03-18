From hair salon to tattooist - New venture revealed

There are plans for a new tattoo parlour in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

Clippers could be ditched for ink after plans were put forward to convert a city hair salon into a tattoo parlour.

A new tenant is looking to move into the premises previously occupied by Pod Unisex Hairdressers in Norwich's Long John Hill.

The salon's lease has come to an end which means Norwich City Council has received a change of use planning application from tattooist Aka Pasqual.

Daniel Green, of Davey and Green Architecture, is the agent for the application and said: "This would be a new business for the tenant.

"We believe the application should be fine as the facilities are already in place. Our client has decided he wishes to take this business on and it will be initially just him working there."

The existing hair salon in Norwich's Long John Hill where the tenant's lease has ended - Credit: Google Maps

The new tattoo parlour would be called Aka Tattoo with planning documents stating there would be enough parking spaces to deal with the daily amount of traffic from customers.

And the site is already served by an existing access which would not be altered under the plans.

The design and access statement for the application says there are no records of road accidents leading to injuries in the immediate surrounding area.

It estimates there would be a minimum of 12 traffic movements coming in and out of the business each day.

It also states there would be limited opening hours on weekends including 8am to noon on Saturdays.

A conclusion for the planning document says: "The application provides a skilled employment opportunity, a benefit to the community, and does not impinge on the amenity enjoyed by neighbours.

"There are no amenity, contamination or flood risk issues thus enabling the proposal to comply with National Planning Policy Framework and Local Plan policies."

The building forms part of a cluster of terraced shops which includes a dog groomer, angling shop, takeaway and convenience store.

It is not located in a conservation area and the building is not listed.

Norwich City Council will review the application in due course after it was submitted by the applicant at the beginning of this month.