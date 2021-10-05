Popular pizza chain Franco Manca 'close to securing Norwich site'

Published: 7:18 AM October 5, 2021

Franco Manca is securing a site in Norwich for its newest restaurant - Credit: Archant

A potential new restaurant could bring "affordable sourdough pizza" to Norwich.

Franco Manca is securing a site in Norwich for its newest restaurant.

It is understood the firm is currently looking at four potential sites, Gentleman's Walk, London Street, Tombland, or Chantry Place.

The restaurant is currently in negotiations and is planned to have a spring 2022 opening.

The pizza chain is owned by the same company as The Real Greek restaurant, which opened its 20th chain this month, located in Chantry Place, Norwich.

Franco Manca was started in 1986 in Brixton Market and currently has 55 restaurants across the UK and Italy.

The name was changed from just "Franco" after the original owner left, to "Franco Manca" meaning "Franco is missing".

The restaurant serves sourdough pizzas, alongside daily specials, as well as salads, starters, desserts, and drinks.

