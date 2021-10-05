News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Popular pizza chain Franco Manca 'close to securing Norwich site'

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:18 AM October 5, 2021   
Franco Manca has opened in Upper Street. Picture: Alessandra Spairani

Franco Manca is securing a site in Norwich for its newest restaurant - Credit: Archant

A potential new restaurant could bring "affordable sourdough pizza" to Norwich.

Franco Manca is securing a site in Norwich for its newest restaurant. 

It is understood the firm is currently looking at four potential sites, Gentleman's Walk, London Street, Tombland, or Chantry Place.

The restaurant is currently in negotiations and is planned to have a spring 2022 opening.

The pizza chain is owned by the same company as The Real Greek restaurant, which opened its 20th chain this month, located in Chantry Place, Norwich. 

Franco Manca was started in 1986 in Brixton Market and currently has 55 restaurants across the UK and Italy.

You may also want to watch:

The name was changed from just "Franco" after the original owner left, to "Franco Manca" meaning "Franco is missing".

The restaurant serves sourdough pizzas, alongside daily specials, as well as salads, starters, desserts, and drinks.

Join our Norfolk Food Lovers Facebook group for tasty tips and mouth-watering recipes. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk fuel update: Queues subside as army is called in
  2. 2 Shop owner apologises after new signs 'installed by mistake'
  3. 3 Flats plan for city pubs gets green light at second time of asking
  1. 4 Safety campaigner slams new crossing as 'useless and dangerous'
  2. 5 'Sorry, we're closed': Castle Quarter store's re-opening date in doubt
  3. 6 New £20m care village plan for fire-hit former pub lodged
  4. 7 Summer returns as Norfolk set to be hotter than Turkey this week
  5. 8 Norfolk morning traffic: Delays in Norwich and on A47
  6. 9 Wunderbar! Steins in the air as Epic Oktoberfest delights punters
  7. 10 Neighbours blighted by rats in roofs, workshops and kitchens
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

First Buses is offering £1 services in the evenings throughout October

Quids in! Cheap buses lined up to boost city's late night economny

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Soul Church pastors Jon and Chantel Norman getting ready for the ground-breaking to start.

Work to start on new 1200-seat church and community hub in Norwich

Ian Clarke

Author Picture Icon
The East of England Ambulance Service was called after a woman collapsed on a bus on Dereham Road in

Norfolk Live

Emergency services called to Eaton Park Oktoberfest

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Norwich's nightclubs on Prince of Wales Road

'Not cool': New breed of freshers ditch binge drinking

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon