City centre sandwich shop still sees trade drop during Eat Out To Help Out

A city centre cafe has praised Eat Out To Help Out - despite still seeing a downturn in trade.

Logans Sandwich Bar, on Swan Lane, said business had dropped by 35pc in August compared to the same period last year.

But co-owner Anthea McNamara said they would have been “much worse off” without the scheme.

She said: “I think it has been a really good idea and it has done what it was supposed to do, which is boosting diner’s confidence and getting people back out.”

Ms McNamara said while the family-run cafe operates on a first come first serve basis, and never takes bookings, a waiting list had been put in place due to an increase in demand.

She added: “We can’t say whether this will continue in September as we don’t take reservations but hopefully people will carry on coming out to restaurants and cafes.”