Take that John Lewis! Small city shops reveal their own Christmas advert

Sophie Skyring

Published: 2:45 PM November 24, 2021
James Worman-Blackburn owns both Wag 'N' Wash dog groomers and PJ Pet Supplies in NR5 in Norwich. 

With Christmas fast approaching and the telly packed with big-brand ads, the city's small businesses are determined to let shoppers know that they too are here to cover any Christmas needs.   

Shopping small has become popular for consumers since the pandemic, with many of the city’s small firms launching because of the Covid.

And small businesses in the heart of NR5 have now come together to create a magical Christmas advert to promote their wares to Norwich folk.  

Two Norwich founders came up with the idea of filming their own festive advert.  

James Worman-Blackburn of Wag 'N' Wash dog groomers and PJ Pet Supplies, explained: “We had been discussing big businesses and their Christmas adverts and we talked about how much extra footfall they get because of these adverts.  

Nurture Nature Garden Services are owned by Esther Saylor and Jo Trundell.

“Little businesses like ours do not readily have the funds to do big adverts on television like they do.” 

So along with Esther Saylor of Nuture Nature gardening service he rallied smaller firms to band together and come up with their own ad. 

He said: “We decided to utilise what we did have, which is lovely businesses and social media.” 

The team of small business owners were determined they wanted their advert to have a warm Christmassy feel.  

As such it features carols, plenty of twinkling lights and happy shoppers. 

He explained: “We wrote and filmed it ourselves." 

Wag 'N' Wash. owned by James Worman-Blackburn is a groomers and a training school. 

The business owner even found a local singer who goes by the name of Masokisst to perform in the advert to set the scene. 

Sadie MasoKisst is a local singer and content creator. 

Lots of dogs star in the advert and are spotted picking out their Christmas toys and getting groomed ready for the big day.  

The businesses hope that people enjoy the advert and that it encourages people to shop small for those special presents.  

Business included in the advert are Nurture Nature Garden services, Handy Magazine – a free magazine which advertises lots of small local businesses, Wag ‘N’ Wash Dog Groomers and PJ Pet Supplies.

Also in the ad is Canine Dog Food, Love Eve Design and singer Sadie Masokisst.

