Lloyds promise £1.7bn of lending to East of England businesses

Lloyds Banking Group has revealed that it plans to support East of England businesses with lending of up to £1.7bn in 2019.

As part of the group’s commitment to help British businesses prosper, the bank has announced it will lend £18bn nationally to firms.

The £1.7bn is available to firms across the East of England and will support entrepreneurs looking to start-up a new business, micro-businesses seeking to scale up and small businesses considering trading internationally for the first time.

It will also support established mid-sized businesses and large, multinational corporations seeking further growth.

Matt Hubbard, the group’s ambassador for the region, said: “The East of England has one of the most diverse business communities in the UK. From our advanced technology, software and biomedical businesses in Cambridge and the Silicon Fen to our strengths in agriculture.

“With up to £1.7billion of lending we’re looking to help businesses throughout the East of England to start up, scale up, trade internationally and ultimately grow.”