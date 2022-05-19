Lloyds to close bank in Norwich suburb

A bank in a Norwich suburb is among 28 closures announced by Lloyds Bank. - Credit: PA

Lloyds Bank has closed a branch in the centre of a Norwich suburb as part of a series of closures.

The bank at 98 Harvey Lane in Heartsease, will close on August 23 as the banking giant closes 28 Lloyds and Halifax branches across the country.

Now, the nearest branch of Lloyds for those living in the suburb will be Gentleman's Walk in the city centre, or customers are able to use the Post Office on Thunder Lane.

Lloyds says it made the decision as a result of declining footfall and an increase in online banking.

A statement from the bank read: "Like many other high street businesses, we’ve seen people using our branches less frequently in recent years as more customers choose to do most of their everyday banking online.

"We’re responding to the way our customers use our branches.

"We’ll continue to invest in our branch network, but we have to make sure our branches are where customers need and use them most.

"As a result, we've made the difficult decision to close this branch due to customers using it less often.

"In addition, the majority of customers are also using alternative ways to bank and we have another branch close by."

The closures have been attacked by the Unite union which called the decision to close banks as "inexcusable".

National officer Caren Evans said: “The branch closure announcement today that another profit making financial institution is failing to consider the needs of consumers and staff beggars’ belief.

“This news is another example of a bank choosing to walk away from the communities who need access to banking.

“The actions of Lloyds Banking Group over the last few months are completely inexcusable.

“The management is letting down customers and their dedicated workforce.

“These closures will leave some customers more than 10 miles from their nearest bank branch.

“This is a betrayal of some of the most vulnerable, elderly and socially excluded in our communities who need local access to community banking.”

Following the closures, Lloyds group retail director, Vim Maru said: “Branch visits have been falling significantly for several years now, and this trend is continuing.

“Our network is important, but we need to make decisions to ensure we have the right branches in the right places, as we respond to customers doing the vast majority of their banking online.”