Lloyds Bank in Norwich suburb closes due to 'declining footfall'

A Lloyds Bank branch in a Norwich suburb has closed due to "declining footfall and online banking".

The Heartsease bank, located at 98 Harvey Lane, closed its doors for the last time on Tuesday, August 23, as part of 28 closures across the country.

It will leave the area without a bank, with the nearest Lloyds branch located on Gentleman's Walk in the city centre - a 40 minute walk away.

But the banking giant has said customers will be able to use the Post Office on Thunder Lane to carry out some services.

Lloyds Bank in Heartsease. - Credit: Google Maps

Lloyds says it made the decision as a result of declining footfall and an increase in online banking, after the closure was first announced on Thursday, May 19.

A statement from the bank read: "Like many other high street businesses, we’ve seen people using our branches less frequently in recent years as more customers choose to do most of their everyday banking online.

"We’re responding to the way our customers use our branches.

"We’ll continue to invest in our branch network, but we have to make sure our branches are where customers need and use them most.

"As a result, we've made the difficult decision to close this branch due to customers using it less often.

"In addition, the majority of customers are also using alternative ways to bank and we have another branch close by."

The closures have been attacked by the Unite union which said the decision to close the banks is a "betrayal of some of the most vulnerable, elderly and socially excluded in our communities" who need access to local banking.

National officer Caren Evans said: “The branch closure announcement today that another profit making financial institution is failing to consider the needs of consumers and staff beggars’ belief.

“This news is another example of a bank choosing to walk away from the communities who need access to banking.

“The actions of Lloyds Banking Group over the last few months are completely inexcusable.

“The management is letting down customers and their dedicated workforce.

“These closures will leave some customers more than 10 miles from their nearest bank branch."



