City shop to close amid falling sales and rising costs

The Little Shop of Vegans has announced it will be closing later this year - Credit: Rachel Cox

A city shop specialising in vegan products has announced it will close later this year.

The Little Shop of Vegans in St Benedicts Street plans to open its doors for the final time at the end of December after six "truly wonderful" years.

The award-winning independent retailer blamed a decline in customers, falling sales and rising costs for its decision.

The Little Shop of Vegans relocated to St Benedicts Street in 2019 - Credit: Rachel Cox

Owner Rachel Cox said: "Following several months of careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close.

"We've had a truly wonderful six years bringing thousands of vegan products to the high street and helping make veganism more accessible and visible.

"Unfortunately a steady decline in customer numbers and reduced sales volume throughout 2022, coupled with rising costs, means we simply don't have the financial resources to continue."

The store opened in 2016 in Magdalen Street before moving to its current location in St Benedicts Street in 2019.

That same year the shop won a national award when it was named the best vegan shop in England by Viva!