Norwich smart lock creators celebrate full crowd funder backing in just 23 minutes

PUBLISHED: 09:19 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:19 03 December 2018

(From left) Geotekk founders James Sheppard and Matthew Leach. Picture: Geotekk

The founders of a tech-start up have spoken of their delight after their crowd funding campaign was fully funded only 23 minutes after launching.

Geotekk founders James Sheppard and Matthew Leach have created a smart bike alarm called Limpet; where user set up a geofence - an area within which the bike must remain - and a sensitivity monitor.

The alarm is activated - with LED lights and a piercing alarm - if either of the parameters is breached.

To get the product to market they needed a final boost - in under half an hour they had raised the £10,000 they needed, with the current figure totalling £26,127.

Mr Leach said: “After all those years of hard work, challenges and problem solving, it’s amazingly satisfying to have brought the device through from concept to launch.

“As we were determined not to make any compromises throughout Limpet’s development, the process was far harder than we ever imagined it would be.”

