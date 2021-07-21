Published: 1:49 PM July 21, 2021

Discount retailer Lidl has revealed the date it is opening one of its new supermarkets on the outskirts of Norwich.

The new outlet off Poppy Way, Postwick, will open for the first time on Thursday, July 29.

The store opening times will be between 8am-10pm, Monday to Saturdays and 10am–4pm on Sundays.

It will have an in-store bakery as well as household items such as an electric wok, sunshades and saws too for sale at discount prices in the first week.

It comes as Lidl recently earmarked 12 new locations across Norfolk and Waveney to build new stores. The firm, investing £1.3billion into the expansion, is even appealing to landowners to offer sites for stores.

Work started on the Poppy Way Lidl back in January which created 40 new jobs.

Lidl is also building a new store in Fir Covert Road, Taverham, following planning permission being granted, creating another 40 jobs.

Lidl's regional head of property, Andrew Hodgkinson, said: “It is fantastic that we have been able to continue our investment in Norwich and enable even more of the local community access to our great quality and affordable produce."



