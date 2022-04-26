Cash on offer to whoever can find best site for new Lidl near Norwich

Lidl is eyeing a city suburb for one of its new stores and is offering a cash bounty to anyone who can find the perfect location.

The German supermarket giant is looking at Costessey as a location for a new shop as it aims to reach 1,100 stores by the end of 2025.

Norwich folk can also earn themselves some cash as part of the plans, with Lidl offering a finder's fee worth either 1.5pc of the total site purchase price or 10pc of the first year’s rent.

On a £1.5m premises purchase the finder's fee would equate to £22,500.

It comes as the supermarket also looks at acquiring sites for potential developments in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.

Richard Taylor, chief development officer at Lidl GB, said: “Our finder’s fees are available to absolutely anyone that can identify a viable option for a new store that we’re not already aware of, and we welcome any suitable suggestions that will help up us to meet our ambitious target of 1,100 stores by the end of 2025.”