Supermarket issues bulk buying BAN as trend returns
- Credit: Maya Derrick/Labour Party
Bulk buying restrictions have returned at a city supermarket with a sign put up in the shop's entrance.
The Lidl store in Aylsham Road, which opened in 2018 following the closure of another Lidl store 400 metres down the road, has a handwritten sign in the entranceway stating that people cannot buy more than ten of one item at the supermarket.
It also states some other lines - which have not been disclosed - will face further restrictions.
A spokeswoman for Lidl GB explained how, in line with other supermarkets, the German retailer has general bulk buying policies in place to ensure customers have access to their entire range.
The brand, which has more than 900 stores across the UK, orders products in on a ‘just-in-time’ basis to ensure that produce is as fresh as possible and to limit food waste, the spokeswoman added.
She added: "As such, while we don’t have general limits in place, it is at the discretion of individual stores teams should they feel it necessary on a particular day to help ensure availability for all customers."
Labour's Mile Cross county councillor, Chrissie Rumsby, said that people should be conscious of not taking more than they need.
However she added that for some buying in bulk is the way they'll be able to afford to eat throughout the winter.
The councillor continued: "There are supply issues so people need to be mindful and we do need to see if there are any problems.
"And some bulk buy to make donations to foodbanks as many organisations have campaigns in the run-up to Christmas.
"People batch cooking, buying for foodbanks and supply issues probably all play into it. A lot of the time you see shelves that are empty.
"But people bulk buy because the major winter bills haven't come in yet, it keeps people's prices down.
"A lot of people are hanging on by bulk buying in case they can't afford groceries over the winter.
"There's a lot of things happening right now as it gets colder."