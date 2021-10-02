City pub bosses celebrate first anniversary - after two years in charge!

Published: 8:29 AM October 2, 2021

Justin McKee and Emma Byrne, who run The Leopard pub in Norwich - Credit: Adam Aiken

The couple behind a city ale pub have celebrated a full year of trade behind the bar - almost two years after taking over.

Justin McKee and Emma Byrne took on the reins at the Leopard, in Bull Close Road in Norwich, in October 2019.

However, much of their time at the held has been spent behind closed doors, with national lockdowns preventing pints from being poured.

So instead of allowing the calendar to dictate when they celebrate their anniversary in charge, the pair have changed the spots of the custom and selected a different day.

September 17 marked the couple's 365th day of trade at the pub - so they saw it as a good a day as any to mark their unofficial anniversary.

You may also want to watch:

Mr McKee said: "It was frustrating to finally get our hands on the pub but then have to close, but we've finally managed the equivalent of a year of trading so it's onwards and upwards from here."



