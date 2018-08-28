Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Norwich solicitors announce its charity of the year

PUBLISHED: 10:18 30 January 2019

The Leathes Prior team with the cheques which were donated to three different charities after last year's fundraising. Pic: submitted.

The Leathes Prior team with the cheques which were donated to three different charities after last year's fundraising. Pic: submitted.

Leathes Prior have announced its charity for 2019 after raising more than £14,700 last year for three organisations.

Leathes Prior announced it will be raising money for the Let’s Do It Anyway charity.

MORE: Financial planning firm wins award

Let’s Do It Anyway is run entirely by volunteer trustees and promotes social welfare and equality inclusion for children and adults of all ages. They aim to provide appropriate mobility and specialist equipment, to encourage them to get active, to feel empowered and socially included. They also provide services, or facilities to people who are suffering an illness, are disabled or infirm, with the aim of improving their condition of life.

Last year, Leathes Prior raised £14,731.80 for three different charities. These included Finnbars Force, which supports children suffering from brain tumours, Norwich & Central Norfolk Cruse Bereavement Care and Norwich Door to Door, which provides a service for severely disabled and older people on a low income.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Video Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Body found in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Updated Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Teenager assaulted and robbed while using city cash point

St Vedast Street at its junction with Prince of Wales Road. Photo: Google
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Postal delivery people of Suffolk - is your job giving you a bad back?

Low letter boxes have become a point of contention for some postal workers Picture: Paul Hewitt

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from prize bingo to brilliant comedy

Prize Bingo Credit: The Bowling House

Boss of Norfolk’s busiest hospital to step down

Mark Davies, chief executive of the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

Where to watch Norwich take on Leeds in top of the table clash

Onel Hernandez of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 26/01/2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists