New women's football league could come to Norwich
- Credit: David Armstrong
City women looking to enjoy a kickabout are being offered the chance to take part in a brand new league coming to Norwich.
Friends David Armstrong and Tom Ricky, co-founders of Leisure Leagues, have already found success in London but have since turned their sights to Norwich.
David, who lives in Oxford, said: "I work as part of the foundation for Chelsea Football Club and we've managed to do loads of stuff in and around London for the women's game.
"Tom lives in Dereham and he noticed a gap in and around Norfolk for the game.
"So to begin with we set up a couple of general mixed leagues in Dereham which have really grown - we consistently get around 20 teams participate.
"Naturally we thought to expand our league into Norwich."
Tom added: "We noticed there was no women's league set up in Norwich so we want to try and take the success we've had elsewhere and bring it to the city.
"We will be doing an introductory six-a-side session on April 7 where everyone can get to know each other and play a game."
The pair have sent out a survey to interested women who will then be invited to a free session, at the University of East Anglia Sportspark, on April 7.
So far David and Tom have found the majority of women are interested in walking football.
David added: "We're currently gauging interest but we're hopeful we've found a niche here.
"I think lockdown brought on many issues like general isolation and we found that women especially want a safe space where they can socialise.
"There's massive potential to increase women's football in Norwich as I've seen how popular it is in London - it's something we'll try and replicate here.
"We wouldn't go for it unless we knew we could do something, so we're very confident in its success."
Tom said: "There's definitely an increase in the popularity of women's football.
"The England women's team played at Carrow Road recently and there was a good turnout.
"I believe we can build on this and continue to push women's football even more."