Global laser and skin treatment clinic to open in Norwich shopping centre

Laser Clinics is opening on the ground floor of Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich this December. - Credit: Supplied

The largest cosmetic clinic brand in the world has taken on a unit in Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich.

Laser Clinics is opening on the ground floor, next to H&M, on Wednesday, December 22, and it will be open seven days a week.

It will offer a range of beauty treatments, including skin treatments, chemical peels, laser hair removal, LED light enhancement and cosmetic injectables.

It has created five jobs and a registered nurse will visit weekly to provide the injectable treatments.

Mariya Bozhilova, clinic manager of Laser Clinic at Chantry Place, said: “We are looking forward to opening at Chantry Place and helping people feel confident and able to access some affordable treatments.

"I have worked in the industry for eight years and I think there is a real appetite for this in Norwich right now, so we can’t wait to open and show everyone what we offer.”