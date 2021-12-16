News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Global laser and skin treatment clinic to open in Norwich shopping centre

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:06 PM December 16, 2021
Laser Clinics is opening on the ground floor of Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich this December. 

Laser Clinics is opening on the ground floor of Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich this December. - Credit: Supplied

The largest cosmetic clinic brand in the world has taken on a unit in Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich. 

Laser Clinics is opening on the ground floor, next to H&M, on Wednesday, December 22, and it will be open seven days a week. 

It will offer a range of beauty treatments, including skin treatments, chemical peels, laser hair removal, LED light enhancement and cosmetic injectables.

It has created five jobs and a registered nurse will visit weekly to provide the injectable treatments.  

Mariya Bozhilova, clinic manager of Laser Clinic at Chantry Place, said: “We are looking forward to opening at Chantry Place and helping people feel confident and able to access some affordable treatments.

"I have worked in the industry for eight years and I think there is a real appetite for this in Norwich right now, so we can’t wait to open and show everyone what we offer.”

