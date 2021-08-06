News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

'They're like family': Langleys' Linda retires after 51 years

Author Picture Icon

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 6:00 AM August 6, 2021    Updated: 7:23 AM August 6, 2021
Linda Ashwood retires from Langleys after 51 years. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Linda Ashwood retires from Langleys after 51 years. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Since the age of 15 Linda Ashwood has been the smiling face of historic Norwich toy shop Langleys. 

But after 51 years with the business, Mrs Ashwood has announced her retirement, with colleagues describing the news as "bittersweet". 

Mrs Ashwood, 66, said: "I remember about a week after I started working at Langleys a person from the government came in and announced we were moving to decimalisation - pounds and pennies instead of shillings. 

Linda Ashwood retires from Langleys after 51 years. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Linda Ashwood retires from Langleys after 51 years. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"I'd learned it in school a couple of weeks before so I had to teach everyone how to do it - things have really changed since the 70s. 

"We were worried about the Internet when it first came in, but when you do this job long enough you learn to adapt."

Linda Ashwood retires from Langleys after 51 years. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Linda Ashwood retires from Langleys after 51 years. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Ashwood, from Brundall, has worked in virtually every unit on one side of the Royal Arcade as Langleys moved shops over the years and has shared her expertise with the "youngsters" on the team. 

She said: "I've always made an effort to take the younger ones under my wing - I remember what it was like. It makes me proud seeing them teach other people on the team what I've taught them. I don't have children of my own, so they became my family.

Linda Ashwood holds a photo of herself aged 15 in the same spot, when she first began working at Langleys

Linda Ashwood holds a photo of herself aged 15 in the same spot, when she first began working at Langleys - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 New virus named after Norfolk village
  2. 2 Jailed in July: Drug dealing, knife crime and manslaughter
  3. 3 New landlords hope to serve up Thai food in suburban pub
  1. 4 Woman's mission to block traffic for 'car free' street party
  2. 5 Lap dancing club to be allowed to stay open until 6am
  3. 6 Duo launch new business inspired by Norwich coffee culture
  4. 7 'How could somebody do this?' - Clothes stolen from domestic abuse charity
  5. 8 Police boss speaks out after spate of shocking deaths
  6. 9 Ex-filling station set to become kebab and pizza takeaway
  7. 10 Driving instructor shares terrifying videos of NDR near misses

"The highlight for me is seeing children coming in who have never been in a proper toy shop. Their eyes just light up - and then over the years you see them bring their own kids in." 

"My advice to anyone who wants a long and happy career is to just enjoy it. It sounds really simple, but just try to enjoy what you're doing and the people you're working with so when you get home at the end of the day you know you've done a good day's work."

Linda Ashwood retires from Langleys after 51 years. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Linda Ashwood retires from Langleys after 51 years. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Langleys' owner Steve Scott said: "I have been with Langley's for five years and that is a mere blink of an eye when compared to working every single day with the same company. 

"It's bittersweet to see Linda go and we wish her the very best."

Mrs Ashwood added: "Langleys has been running for about 130 years - I was asked the other week if I've been working here since they launched."

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police officer stands by the alleyway cordon at the back of a property on Middleton Crescent in Ne

Revealed: Siblings' bodies were found after father's death

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Tyre debris across a carriageway has caused part of the A11 to close.  

Norfolk Live

Police child safety team raid house to arrest man

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Tap and empty shelves

Drip, drip, hooray! City's bottled water crisis solved

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Norwich. 

Norfolk Live

Three teens arrested in connection with Norwich stabbing

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus