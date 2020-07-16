Search

Coffee boss prepares to reopen third shop

PUBLISHED: 11:22 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:22 16 July 2020

Kofra managing director Jose Guzman at their new coffee shop in Bell Road in NR3. He is reopening in Upper St Giles on Friday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kofra managing director Jose Guzman at their new coffee shop in Bell Road in NR3. He is reopening in Upper St Giles on Friday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The owner of Kofra in Norwich is reopening his latest new shop after closing because of coronavirus.

The team at Kofra in Upper St Giles Street Owner with owner José De Leon Guzman, centre, Matt Harris, and Thomas Savage Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

José De León Guzmán closed his Unthank Road coffee shop for good in January, where he had been for six years, to open in Upper St Giles in February.

Kofra relocated from Unthank Road where it had been for six years. Pic: Archant

He had only just launched when he had to close down because of the Covid-19 outbreak but has announced he is opening again on Friday.

It comes after re-opening in Bell Road, off Silver Road, earlier this month as well as keeping his Onley Street shop in the Golden Triangle going.

He is opening from 9am-5pm in the newest shop, in the former Louis deli, which then became Les Garrigues, posting the news on Instagram.

Kofra in Upper St Giles, pictured before it closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant

When he left Unthank Road, he tweeted: “Although we are not going far, we will very much miss this little corner of the world and we know many of you will too.”

Kofra was built up from a business concept written in a spare room to a firm with 10 people. The coffee entrepreneur said: “I did not set out to change the world, just a small corner of it. I knew that corner of the world was ready for bright, light roasted coffee and I wanted to share it with them.”

