Airline that flies from Norwich amends refund policy on lockdown cancellations

PUBLISHED: 14:23 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:23 21 May 2020

A KLM plane at Norwich Airport. The firm has announced a new com[pensation scheme for customers who could not fly because of coronavirus. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Dutch airline KLM, which flies from Norwich Airport, has agreed to refund people for some flights cancelled because of coronavirus.

But the refund policy only applies for flights cancelled by the airline – which operates from Norwich to Schiphol, Amsterdam – on or after May 15, 2020.

It issued a statement saying: “After careful consideration and in response to the the Dutch government’s reformed advice regarding the voucher policy offered by airlines, we are adjusting our refund policy for flights that are cancelled by the airline on or after May 15, 2020.

“If your flight was cancelled by the airline on or after May 15, 2020, you can opt to request a cash refund or a voucher. The value of the voucher will be 15% higher than the cash refund. This increased value also applies if you’ve already received your voucher.”

The decision comes as people who had booked flights with the airline cancelled because of lockdown have been demanding a refund rather than the airline’s policy to issue a travel voucher. Many have vented their annoyance on social media particularly after KLM posted a recent new video on its safety measures. One tweeted: ‘You make videos and fly again but you don’t refund my four cancelled flights, the cancelled flights that left me stranded with no option to get home, the ones you refused to refund and only issued a voucher, a voucher I have been waiting since March 27 to receive.’

A spokesperson from KLM said: “Due to the high volumes it can take longer than we initially indicated with requesting a voucher.”

