City pub named among top four in the country

The King's Head pub has been named among the top four in the country according to CAMRA - Credit: Supplied

A pub in Norwich is in the running to be crowned the best boozer in the country.

The King's Head in Magdalen Street has been named one of the four finalists in the Campaign for Real Ale's (CAMRA) Pub of the Year awards.

The King's Head, in Magdalen Street - Credit: CAMRA

The watering hole is a traditional two-bar city pub and has been an important stop on the Norwich real ale trail since 2005.

Stephen George, the King's Head landlord, said: “We are delighted for the King’s Head to advance to the final round of judging for the national CAMRA Pub of the Year competition.

"I feel this reflects the strong sense of the pub in the heart of our community, the laser focus on serving real ales in perfect condition and the total dedication of our whole team to keeping this beautiful old ale house thriving in a city full of wonderful pubs.”

Pubs in the competition are selected by CAMRA volunteers and judged on their atmosphere, decor, welcome, service, community focus and most importantly – the quality of the beer.

Ian Stamp, pub campaigns and chair of CAMRA’s Norwich & District Branch, said: "Congratulations to the team at the King's Head who work hard every day to bring a great range of local and not-quite-so local ales and ciders to the discerning drinkers of Norwich.

"Competition for Pub of the Year is intense in the area, with several different pubs having won in recent years, and it's great to see the King's Head and the city recognised at such a high level."

Other finalists in the competition are the Station House in Durham, the Horse & Jockey in Stapleford and the Tamworth Tap in Tamworth.

The four finalists will now have the chance to win the National Pub of the Year award, which will be announced in January 2023.