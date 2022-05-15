Meet St Augustines' new photographer in residence

Subscriber Exclusive

Photographer Kerry Curl has set up shop in Jubilique in St Augustines Street for the summer - Credit: Denise Bradley

A bustling independent city thoroughfare has welcomed a new creative mind to its ranks.

With Abbi Evans of Jubilique now on maternity leave for the summer, photographer Kerry Curl is keeping her 13A St Augustines Street unit alive and kicking in her absence.

The city woman is excited to set up in the NR3 high street, which is lined with some of Norwich's most-loved indies.

The full version of this story is only available on the Evening News+ app – the best place for exclusive city content, Norwich City coverage, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.