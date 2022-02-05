Junkyard team plan new venue with mini-golf, darts and ball pit

The team behind Junkyard Market could open a new 'competitive socialising' in a former karate studio.

Bosses at Junkyard Market, which opened in 2020, have submitted applications to begin a new project in St Mary's Works.

The concept, though still in the works, is based on competitive socialising - where games, such as darts, snooker or mini-golf, are played over food and drink.

Michael Femi-Ola, AfterDark Promotions operations manager, said: "There are places like this in London that do the concept so well, we're trying to do it like them.

"The space became available due to Kokoro-no-kai Oriental Arts Centre moving out.

"We want to make something positive out of it and there are various ideas in the works.

Norwich's Junkyard Market at St Mary's Works - Credit: Archant

"It's going to be cool, it's a great space. But it'll take a lot of time and effort.

"It may share some facilities with Junkyard, like catering, but otherwise they're separate projects.

"We're thinking of having the activities rotate throughout the year. It might be mini-golf for a few months, then electronic darts, shuffleboard etc.

"The mini-golf is a more certain idea. We'd like to have every hole sponsored by a Norwich business and recycle their stuff to decorate the space.

"We also might do a ball pit bar. But it's all in flux right now.

Mr Femi-Ola added: "There's such a rise in NR3 right now, it's becoming the new Unthank Road. There are so many cool restaurants and bars around here.

The team behind Norwich's successful Junkyard Market are undertaking a new project - Credit: Chris Harvey

"More and more people are moving to this part of the city as they're priced out of the Golden Triangle and soon there'll be loads of young people with the new student accommodation."

The indoor area would be self-contained with plans for a large seating area, a bar and toilets as well as a games room upstairs.

The planned venue will have similar decor to Junkyard, with graffiti art, lighting and barrel seating.

There may also be a podcast studio for Norfolk-based podcasters and local young creatives to use.

The team is also hoping to serve alcohol for consumption both on and off the premises in sealed containers for delivery.

The site would share the same opening hours as Junkyard, opening from 12pm to 11pm on weekends, though the space may also open during the week.