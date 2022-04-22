Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Vintage shop temporarily closes with photographer taking on space

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 8:00 AM April 22, 2022
Jubilique in St Augustines Street now sits empty

Jubilique in St Augustines Street now sits empty, but owner Abbi Evans (inset) hopes to welcome a new Norwich business into her store while on maternity leave - Credit: Maya Derrick/Abbi Evans

A beloved vintage boutique is taking a break from a popular city thoroughfare - but is set to return in style.

Jubilique has been a thriving staple of St Augustines Street since March 2020 providing hand-picked timeless vintage and second-hand garments as staples to complement customer's existing wardrobe.

The business started at Little Green Smiths before moving to its current - and distinctive green - home at 13a.

Abbi Evans hopes that pop-ups and other short-term lets will keep her distinctive green-fronted store lively

Abbi Evans hopes that pop-ups and other short-term lets will keep her distinctive green-fronted store lively while she is on maternity leave - Credit: Maya Derrick

Owner Abbi Evans, 35, announced at the start of the year that she was expecting her first baby, a boy, with husband Rob.

As a result she will be stepping away from her in-person boutique while on maternity leave but will continue operating online.

Her last day trading was Sunday, March 27 - but she has reassured customers that this is not goodbye, just "see you later".

"I've had such amazing support from the local community," she said. "It means the world to have returning customers and to build those relationships. I'm looking forward to getting online for now and keeping going.

Jubilique's Abbi Evans

Jubilique's Abbi Evans - Credit: Abbi Evans

Most Read

  1. 1 30-year-old man stabbed near Norwich park
  2. 2 Morrisons to open in city's former Topshop site
  3. 3 Care home boss refused to perform CPR on dying resident
  1. 4 Police on A11 stop abnormal load with no permission to travel
  2. 5 Knifeman who threatened Norwich schoolboy jailed
  3. 6 Is this the cheapest property for sale in Norwich?
  4. 7 Plans put forward for new care home to transform village further
  5. 8 Aerial photos show new high-tech electric vehicle charging forecourt
  6. 9 'Everyone loves the food' - Norwich pub's new brunch offering is a hit
  7. 10 City bargain store set to double in size with expansion

"I feel proud to be in St Augustines. It's been so unloved and now it's a real destination.

"People come especially to see the shops and the cafés, it's brilliant to have so many of us down there now.

"To be on such a beautiful and historic street is definitely something to be desired - and for me it makes sense to be in a vintage shop.

"It's been really rewarding. With vintage, there's nothing better than touching the fabric and trying things on - shopping online isn't always ideal. There's something about seeing it in person

Jubilique offers vintage and second-hand garments, hand-picked by owner Abbi Evans

Jubilique offers vintage and second-hand garments, hand-picked by owner Abbi Evans - Credit: Abbi Evans

"I'll resume with online selling soon, but I'll be taking a break for now. I'll post everything on our Instagram page, so that's the best place to keep up-to-date.

"There's no concrete date for coming back, and no specific time in mind - it's a case of seeing how it goes."

Abbi Evans, owner of Jubilique in St Augustines Street, Norwich

Abbi Evans, owner of Jubilique in St Augustines Street, Norwich - Credit: Abbi Evans

In Abbi's absence, photographer Kerry Curl will keep her beloved store alive and kicking by transforming it into a gallery.

To shop at Jubilique online, visit jubilique.co.uk/shop or @jubilique_vintage on Instagram.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The grand Royal Hotel at Agricultural Hall Plain was a great place to stay or visit.

Nostalgia | Gallery

Back in time: The Swinging Sixties in Norwich captured in colour

Derek James

Author Picture Icon
 Crews were called to a fire in a garden between Britannia Road and Belsize Road, Norwich, at about 6.45pm on Tuesday.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Flames shoot 30ft high in sky as shed fire spreads to neighbouring gardens

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia serive from Cambridge and Stansted to Norwich face disruption. Picture: Stuart Anders

Norwich Live News

How to get a train from Norwich to London for just £5

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The altercation broke out at a home on Armes Street in Norwich's Heigham Grove area.

Norwich Live News

Two men arrested after fight at Norwich home

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon