Vintage shop temporarily closes with photographer taking on space
- Credit: Maya Derrick/Abbi Evans
A beloved vintage boutique is taking a break from a popular city thoroughfare - but is set to return in style.
Jubilique has been a thriving staple of St Augustines Street since March 2020 providing hand-picked timeless vintage and second-hand garments as staples to complement customer's existing wardrobe.
The business started at Little Green Smiths before moving to its current - and distinctive green - home at 13a.
Owner Abbi Evans, 35, announced at the start of the year that she was expecting her first baby, a boy, with husband Rob.
As a result she will be stepping away from her in-person boutique while on maternity leave but will continue operating online.
Her last day trading was Sunday, March 27 - but she has reassured customers that this is not goodbye, just "see you later".
"I've had such amazing support from the local community," she said. "It means the world to have returning customers and to build those relationships. I'm looking forward to getting online for now and keeping going.
Most Read
- 1 30-year-old man stabbed near Norwich park
- 2 Morrisons to open in city's former Topshop site
- 3 Care home boss refused to perform CPR on dying resident
- 4 Police on A11 stop abnormal load with no permission to travel
- 5 Knifeman who threatened Norwich schoolboy jailed
- 6 Is this the cheapest property for sale in Norwich?
- 7 Plans put forward for new care home to transform village further
- 8 Aerial photos show new high-tech electric vehicle charging forecourt
- 9 'Everyone loves the food' - Norwich pub's new brunch offering is a hit
- 10 City bargain store set to double in size with expansion
"I feel proud to be in St Augustines. It's been so unloved and now it's a real destination.
"People come especially to see the shops and the cafés, it's brilliant to have so many of us down there now.
"To be on such a beautiful and historic street is definitely something to be desired - and for me it makes sense to be in a vintage shop.
"It's been really rewarding. With vintage, there's nothing better than touching the fabric and trying things on - shopping online isn't always ideal. There's something about seeing it in person
"I'll resume with online selling soon, but I'll be taking a break for now. I'll post everything on our Instagram page, so that's the best place to keep up-to-date.
"There's no concrete date for coming back, and no specific time in mind - it's a case of seeing how it goes."
In Abbi's absence, photographer Kerry Curl will keep her beloved store alive and kicking by transforming it into a gallery.
To shop at Jubilique online, visit jubilique.co.uk/shop or @jubilique_vintage on Instagram.