Vintage shop temporarily closes with photographer taking on space

Jubilique in St Augustines Street now sits empty, but owner Abbi Evans (inset) hopes to welcome a new Norwich business into her store while on maternity leave - Credit: Maya Derrick/Abbi Evans

A beloved vintage boutique is taking a break from a popular city thoroughfare - but is set to return in style.

Jubilique has been a thriving staple of St Augustines Street since March 2020 providing hand-picked timeless vintage and second-hand garments as staples to complement customer's existing wardrobe.

The business started at Little Green Smiths before moving to its current - and distinctive green - home at 13a.

Abbi Evans hopes that pop-ups and other short-term lets will keep her distinctive green-fronted store lively while she is on maternity leave - Credit: Maya Derrick

Owner Abbi Evans, 35, announced at the start of the year that she was expecting her first baby, a boy, with husband Rob.

As a result she will be stepping away from her in-person boutique while on maternity leave but will continue operating online.

Her last day trading was Sunday, March 27 - but she has reassured customers that this is not goodbye, just "see you later".

"I've had such amazing support from the local community," she said. "It means the world to have returning customers and to build those relationships. I'm looking forward to getting online for now and keeping going.

Jubilique's Abbi Evans - Credit: Abbi Evans

"I feel proud to be in St Augustines. It's been so unloved and now it's a real destination.

"People come especially to see the shops and the cafés, it's brilliant to have so many of us down there now.

"To be on such a beautiful and historic street is definitely something to be desired - and for me it makes sense to be in a vintage shop.

"It's been really rewarding. With vintage, there's nothing better than touching the fabric and trying things on - shopping online isn't always ideal. There's something about seeing it in person

Jubilique offers vintage and second-hand garments, hand-picked by owner Abbi Evans - Credit: Abbi Evans

"I'll resume with online selling soon, but I'll be taking a break for now. I'll post everything on our Instagram page, so that's the best place to keep up-to-date.

"There's no concrete date for coming back, and no specific time in mind - it's a case of seeing how it goes."

Abbi Evans, owner of Jubilique in St Augustines Street, Norwich - Credit: Abbi Evans

In Abbi's absence, photographer Kerry Curl will keep her beloved store alive and kicking by transforming it into a gallery.

To shop at Jubilique online, visit jubilique.co.uk/shop or @jubilique_vintage on Instagram.