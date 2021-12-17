Clothing store moving to bigger premises in Norwich

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich BID, has welcomed news of Joules relocating to bigger premises - Credit: Archant

A city centre guru has said the relocation of a clothing store spells good news for those in the high street.

Joules has announced it will be moving two doors down to bigger premises in Castle Street.

Posters can be seen on the former Cath Kidston and Great Reads site which has been empty for around three months.

These state Joules' "brand new store will be opening in early February".

Posters have gone up for the new Joules store in Norwich city centre - Credit: Ben Hardy

And Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich Business Improvement District, welcomed the news.

He said: "I think people are seeing a new opportunity for different types of premises.

"It is good in a sense that these organisations are trading well enough to want to put in investment in refit costs. They are doing well enough to invest in the long-term."

Stefan Gurney, of the Norwich Business Improvement District (BID). Photo: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The city centre manager said it is not unusual to see high street premises move down the road.

Mr Gurney cited the example of Costa Coffee relocating to the former Jack Wills store in London Street.

"Costa recognised there was the potential for better footfall and we do see these movements in the city to better fit the needs of the organisation," Mr Gurney continued.

"Last year we were down to a four to five pc vacancy rate so a few stores have become available and it presents a real opportunity for businesses to see what they can do to adapt."

The new Joules premises will be better suited to store the shop's stock with hopes the new build will be completed in January.

An exact opening date is unknown at this stage.

Discount bookshop Great Reads left the premises in late September after the lease for the store was due to terminate in November.

The bookshop took on the short-term lease but the landlord of the building was looking for a long-term tenant.

The current Joules store in Castle Street - Credit: Ben Hardy

Workmen can be seen at the premises this week as changes to the listed building begin to take place ahead of Joules moving in.

Joules is a British clothing store which was founded by Tom Joule in 1989 after selling clothing on a stand at a Leicestershire country show.