News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Shoe shop founded in 1857 closes down

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 10:29 AM July 22, 2021    Updated: 11:09 AM July 22, 2021
Jones shoe shop in Norwich

Jones shoe shop in Norwich is closing down - Credit: Archant

A shoe firm which reopened in Norwich after closing is now shutting down for good again.

Jones shoes in Norwich

Jones shoe shop in Norwich is closing down - Credit: Archant

Jones Bootmaker, which was started by Alfred and Emma Jones in Victorian times, is closing its Brigg Street store.

It is currently holding a 50pc off sale.

The firm used be located in the north terrace of Chantry Place, opposite Zara, but closed this in 2017, opening a new store in 1, Brigg Street in June, 2019.

This came after the firm was saved from administration after a rescue deal from private equity firm Endless LLP in 2017. 

Jones in Norwich

Jones shoe shop in Norwich is closing down - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

The chain was then purchased from Endless by Pavers Shoes in February 2018.

The Norwich store sold 'timeless footwear collections infused with contemporary appeal' with major brands including Loake, Ted Baker, Gabor, and Birkenstock.

Most Read

  1. 1 Cafe in historic park pavilion to reopen after £36,000 renovation
  2. 2 Lidl announces date for new Norwich store opening
  3. 3 'I'd be utterly lost without it' - Family told to dig up vegetable patch
  1. 4 Norwich restaurant shut since start of pandemic announces reopening date
  2. 5 'He spread joy': Tributes to sports-mad UEA lecturer after sudden death
  3. 6 Sharp-eyed police spot wanted man at Norwich Market
  4. 7 Man rescued from river in Norwich
  5. 8 Head chef whose kitchen burned down leaves restaurant
  6. 9 Man abducted girl, 14, and tried to hide her under bench
  7. 10 Thunderstorms and heavy rain warning for Norfolk

The nearest store will be in Bury St Edmunds.


Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cathedral Hotel on Earlham Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Investigations | Special Report

Call for action at troubled hotel as couple find woman in room at 5am

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Former NUA student Greg Williams is set to open a bar and antiques shop on St Benedicts Street, Norw

'I've lost my best friend': Bar owner's Dillon the dog dies

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Ice rink in Norwich near Asda

Video

Old disused ice rink closed down for decade for sale

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
A driver was caught speeding at 107mph on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road. Picture: ANTONY KE

Norfolk Highways

Drivers face summer of disruption on NDR as £800k work starts

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus