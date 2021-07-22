Published: 10:29 AM July 22, 2021 Updated: 11:09 AM July 22, 2021

Jones shoe shop in Norwich is closing down - Credit: Archant

A shoe firm which reopened in Norwich after closing is now shutting down for good again.

Jones Bootmaker, which was started by Alfred and Emma Jones in Victorian times, is closing its Brigg Street store.

It is currently holding a 50pc off sale.

The firm used be located in the north terrace of Chantry Place, opposite Zara, but closed this in 2017, opening a new store in 1, Brigg Street in June, 2019.

This came after the firm was saved from administration after a rescue deal from private equity firm Endless LLP in 2017.

The chain was then purchased from Endless by Pavers Shoes in February 2018.

The Norwich store sold 'timeless footwear collections infused with contemporary appeal' with major brands including Loake, Ted Baker, Gabor, and Birkenstock.

The nearest store will be in Bury St Edmunds.



