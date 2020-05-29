Jewellers to reopen – and will be allowing customers to try on items

Beaverbrooks in Chapelfield. Pic: Beaverbrooks

A Norwich jeweller is reopening on June 15 and will be issuing masks and gloves to customers also allowed to try on items.

Beaverbrooks in Chapelfield has installed perspex screens at consultation points, has fewer selling zones and will be reducing the numbers of shoppers allowed at a time.

But, contrasting many other retailers, it is going to allow people to try on jewellery. Masks and gloves will be available for customers and individual appointments will be permitted for special purchases such as engagement rings.

The firm has also outlined the measures it has put in place to allow customers to try on jewellery safely, as it believes sentimental items and gifts should be seen by customers up close so they can get a feel of the precious metals used.

It has introduced a rigorous hygiene process to enable them to do this, with limited stock rotated on a regular basis and the use of a specialist cleaning solution that will disinfect jewellery between people wearing it, killing germs without damaging valuable stones such as diamonds.

The retailer is confident in its approach and hopes the new measures will help to give customers the assurance that they can still try on important purchases such as wedding and engagement rings, as well as checking sizing and compatibility.

Anna Blackburn, managing director at Beaverbrooks, said: “In addition to taking key steps to ensure customers will be able to shop in a safe environment, it was important to us that people would still be able to try on their jewellery before buying – particularly for sentimental items.

“An engagement ring is one of the most important purchases you’ll ever make and to be able to see the sparkle and brilliance of a diamond for yourself and fall in love with the ring is so important – it’s a special moment and an experience you can only really get by being there in person.

“It has been a challenging and uncertain time for all of us, but we are feeling optimistic about the future, our 960 colleagues are looking forward to reopening our doors to welcome customers again in just a few short weeks.”

