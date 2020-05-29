Search

Advanced search

Jewellers to reopen – and will be allowing customers to try on items

PUBLISHED: 11:48 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 29 May 2020

Beaverbrooks in Chapelfield. Pic: Beaverbrooks

Beaverbrooks in Chapelfield. Pic: Beaverbrooks

A Norwich jeweller is reopening on June 15 and will be issuing masks and gloves to customers also allowed to try on items.

Beaverbrooks in Chapelfield has installed perspex screens at consultation points, has fewer selling zones and will be reducing the numbers of shoppers allowed at a time.

But, contrasting many other retailers, it is going to allow people to try on jewellery. Masks and gloves will be available for customers and individual appointments will be permitted for special purchases such as engagement rings.

MORE: Pret A Manger to reopen more than 200 outlets including Norwich

The firm has also outlined the measures it has put in place to allow customers to try on jewellery safely, as it believes sentimental items and gifts should be seen by customers up close so they can get a feel of the precious metals used.

It has introduced a rigorous hygiene process to enable them to do this, with limited stock rotated on a regular basis and the use of a specialist cleaning solution that will disinfect jewellery between people wearing it, killing germs without damaging valuable stones such as diamonds.

The retailer is confident in its approach and hopes the new measures will help to give customers the assurance that they can still try on important purchases such as wedding and engagement rings, as well as checking sizing and compatibility.

Anna Blackburn, managing director at Beaverbrooks, said: “In addition to taking key steps to ensure customers will be able to shop in a safe environment, it was important to us that people would still be able to try on their jewellery before buying – particularly for sentimental items.

You may also want to watch:

“An engagement ring is one of the most important purchases you’ll ever make and to be able to see the sparkle and brilliance of a diamond for yourself and fall in love with the ring is so important – it’s a special moment and an experience you can only really get by being there in person.

“It has been a challenging and uncertain time for all of us, but we are feeling optimistic about the future, our 960 colleagues are looking forward to reopening our doors to welcome customers again in just a few short weeks.”

For more updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Video WATCH: East’s farmers urge care from drivers amid ‘car covered in slurry’ row

The moment the farmer covers the car in slurry. But what do Norfolk's farmers think? Pic: Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists.

Armed police called to Norwich estate

Picture: Submitted

Cyclist left in ditch with head injuries after hit-and-run

A woman suffered head injuries after a crash on Ringland Lane in Costessey. Picture: Google

Two men jailed for roles in £1m Mercedes Sprinter van theft conspiracy

Two men have been jailed for their roles in a Mercedes Sprinter van conspiracy Picture: Suffolk Police

Council spent £20m on an office and industrial units before coronavirus hit

Leader of Norwich City Council Alan Waters defended the decision to spend more than £21m on commercial property shortly before coronavirus hit the UK. Picture: Google Maps/Ian Burt

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Most Read

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

OPINION: Why we shouldn’t send our children back to school back on June 1

Writer Ruth Davies with her family

McDonald’s reveals date drive-throughs in Norfolk will reopen

McDonald's drive-thrus across Norfolk are set to reopen next week. Pic: Archant

Armed police called to Norwich estate

Picture: Submitted

The shops and services that can now reopen from June 15

The new government easing of restrictions on retail is good news for centres like Norwich's Chapelfield. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

City film-maker offers taste of Tuscany in awe-inspiring video

Sights of Arezzo, Tuscany, taken by Norwich photographer Rob Whitworth

Coronavirus ‘R’ number for East of England could be falling

Coronavirus testing at Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Details of City’s rearranged FA Cup quarter-final against United are revealed

Norwich City's players celebrate victory at Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fifth round Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Jewellers to reopen – and will be allowing customers to try on items

Beaverbrooks in Chapelfield. Pic: Beaverbrooks

‘Exceptional spike’ in restraint of mental health patients during pandemic

Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24