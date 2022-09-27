Team behind hit street food firms launch jerk smokehouse in Norwich

A smokehouse run by the team responsible for two popular London spots has launched in Norwich.

Jonathan Bradbury, who was the operations manager at the hugely popular Mac Factory in Camden Market, moved to Norwich two months ago and decided to start Jerk Nation.

The menu, which changes regularly, features different meats, cuts and techniques to accompany the signature rub and basting.

The jerk chicken and rib box with pickled chillies, pineapple and mango salsa and pickles served with seasoned fries and a habanero hot sauce - Credit: Jerk Nation

Mr Bradbury, who is originally from South Africa, opened Jerk Nation for the first time at Junkyard Market on September 23.

"This is something I've wanted to do since before the pandemic so it has been a long time coming," he said. "It is based on a classic American smokehouse with a twist of jerk.

"I'm a total fan of jerk and Caribbean flavours - we've been trialling recipes for some time.

Smoked ribs, basted with Jerk Nation's signature house sauce - Credit: Jerk Nation

"The launch was quite successful and we got lots of four-star reviews and the descriptor most people used was 'banging'.

"It went down really well and we had lots of interest from customers, especially in other meats.

"People seemed to be familiar enough with jerk, but we think we'll have to ramp down the spice."

Jonathan Bradbury, the man behind Jerk Nation - Credit: Jerk Nation

Previous menu items have included jerk boneless chicken thighs, jerk pork ribs and topped nachos.

Mr Bradbury said he has big plans for Jerk Nation in the future.

He added: "Our big ambitions are for a pub, an authentic 24-hour smokehouse where customers can see the pit.

Jerk Nation proved a hit at its Junkyard Market launch - Credit: Jerk Nation

"In the meantime , we'd like to do some pub residencies and pop-ups."

Jerk Nation will be at Junkyard Market in Norwich from September 30 to October 2.