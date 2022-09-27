Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Team behind hit street food firms launch jerk smokehouse in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:59 PM September 27, 2022
xxx_07_jerknation_norwich_sep22

Jonathan Bradbury has launched Jerk Nation, putting a Caribbean twist on American barbeque - Credit: Jerk Nation

A smokehouse run by the team responsible for two popular London spots has launched in Norwich.

Jonathan Bradbury, who was the operations manager at the hugely popular Mac Factory in Camden Market, moved to Norwich two months ago and decided to start Jerk Nation.

The menu, which changes regularly, features different meats, cuts and techniques to accompany the signature rub and basting.

xxx_02_jerknation_norwich_sep22

The jerk chicken and rib box with pickled chillies, pineapple and mango salsa and pickles served with seasoned fries and a habanero hot sauce - Credit: Jerk Nation

Mr Bradbury, who is originally from South Africa, opened Jerk Nation for the first time at Junkyard Market on September 23. 

"This is something I've wanted to do since before the pandemic so it has been a long time coming," he said. "It is based on a classic American smokehouse with a twist of jerk.

"I'm a total fan of jerk and Caribbean flavours - we've been trialling recipes for some time.

xxx_04_jerknation_norwich_sep22

Smoked ribs, basted with Jerk Nation's signature house sauce - Credit: Jerk Nation

"The launch was quite successful and we got lots of four-star reviews and the descriptor most people used was 'banging'.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police helicopter circles Norwich in hunt for wanted man
  2. 2 City road reopens after four months of closures
  3. 3 Tents pitched in shop doorway after council move on homeless people
  1. 4 The Range announces opening date of second city store
  2. 5 Woman found unresponsive on Norwich street dies
  3. 6 Big change coming to Saturday nights at The Waterfront in Norwich
  4. 7 Window smashing spree slammed by traders picking up the cost
  5. 8 'Piles' of dead crayfish found dumped in woodland
  6. 9 Work completed on pathway through city woodland
  7. 10 Battle to restore 'abandoned' pond to former glory

"It went down really well and we had lots of interest from customers, especially in other meats.

"People seemed to be familiar enough with jerk, but we think we'll have to ramp down the spice."

xxx_05_jerknation_norwich_sep22

Jonathan Bradbury, the man behind Jerk Nation - Credit: Jerk Nation

Previous menu items have included jerk boneless chicken thighs, jerk pork ribs and topped nachos.

Mr Bradbury said he has big plans for Jerk Nation in the future.

He added: "Our big ambitions are for a pub, an authentic 24-hour smokehouse where customers can see the pit.

xxx_03_jerknation_norwich_sep22

Jerk Nation proved a hit at its Junkyard Market launch - Credit: Jerk Nation

"In the meantime , we'd like to do some pub residencies and pop-ups."

Jerk Nation will be at Junkyard Market in Norwich from September 30 to October 2.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

A police cordon is in place on Prince of Wales Road

Norwich Live News

Police cordon in place in Norwich after man and woman found unresponsive

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Officers were called to Bolingbroke Road in Mile Cross shortly after 8.20pm following reports of a m

Norwich City Council

Bid to dispel city estate of 'bad reputation' preconceptions

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Antique and Reclamation Centre on Salhouse Road in Norwich will feature in a new More4 show

Norwich antique and reclamation yard to feature in new More4 show

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Enjoy The Nutcracker Afternoon Tea either inside The Assembly House or in a private igloo. 

Food and Drink

Christmas afternoon tea launching in Norwich which you can have in an igloo

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon