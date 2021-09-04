Jarrold launches new online marketplace celebrating local producers
- Credit: Supplied
Artisan crumpets and rare cacti - all sourced from Norfolk businesses - will be available in Jarrold's new online store.
Jarrold Store Folk is proudly flying the flag for local brands and supporting shoppers looking to buy quality closer to home.
As a result the London Street-based department store will host a dedicated area on its website for these brands.
It will offer homewares and lifestyle products, fashion and beauty and food and drink.
Brands including Crumpetorium, Mindful Mixology and Pretty Cactus Plants will be on offer.
John Adams, Jarrold general manager, said: “Working with local producers on Jarrold Store Folk is an amazing stage in the development of our business but also a great way to celebrate Norfolk and its artisans.
"Our customers are proud of their county and invest their time to find local brands, and Store Folk will be jam-packed with the very best that Norfolk has to offer.”
Jarrold Store Folk is available online at jarrold.co.uk and there will be a pop-up market instore from the end of September.
