Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Poll

‘Norwich will soon be a ghost town’- locals react to news Jamie’s Italian will close

08 January, 2019 - 11:48
Jamie's in Norwich is closing. Photo: Bill Smith

Jamie's in Norwich is closing. Photo: Bill Smith

Archant © 2012

On Monday this newspaper reported that Jamie’s Italian in Norwich’s Royal Arcade would be closing its doors on February 10, after the landlord decided to re-tenant the premises.

Our readers reacted to this announcement with a mixture of dismay and fear about the future of Norwich’s high street grows with every closure.

Referencing a trend of disappearing outlets, Sarah Hain said “Norwich will soon be a ghost town. All the empty units at Castle Mall and House of Fraser closing is very sad for us people that like shopping, browsing, buying and eating afterwards.”

Danielle Poll said: “There will be nothing left in Norwich soon.”

Jenny Illman also expressed disappointment at the news, saying: “Gutted. I love it there, it’s so nice to be able to go out for a meal as a family when they have kids eat free as it can be really expensive all going out for a nice meal together. I’m really going to miss it.”

Similarly Emily Lees said: “So sad. One of the only family friendly restaurants in Norwich. They have always made such an effort to accommodate me and my son and we have been taking him here since he was born. It will be missed.”

READ MORE: Can they meat demand? Greggs sell out of vegan sausage rolls in Norwich

Sharon Ferguson said: “What a shame. We have had some lovely meals there.”

Wendy Stranger said: “Really sad. Fab food and great team. Had my wedding party there.”

Others, however, said that they were not surprised to hear of the closure, and spoke about the competition the restaurant faced from other eateries.

Irene McManus said: “Not surprised, only went there once. Competition for eating places is very good and getting better by the minute.”

Stuart Margitson echoed this sentiment. He said: “Not a great surprise. Much better restaurants in Norwich.”

William Parker said: “Oh well another gone. It was overpriced anyway.”

READ MORE: ‘People are unaware of the hidden gems in this town’ - Locals react to top cafe’s closure

Nigel Rich said: “It’s a shame. Jamie was a revolutionary and an innovator, but his time has come, eat in the city these days? Not a chance in hell. Give me a rural pub/restaurant every time.”

Sue Summons said: “Been waiting for this to close. Never see many people in it.”

Claire Chettleburgh said: “Another place in Norwich closing, it’s a shame.”

The leaseholder has decided not to share details about the future of the premises at this time.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Video Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

Video ‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

#includeImage($article, 225)

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Revealed: Revamp plan for Norwich’s Wensum Lodge centre

Wensum Lodge in Norwich could be in for a revamp. Pic: Hudson Architects

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

Mystery surrounds future of Norwich river boat restaurant

The river boat at Riverside in Norwich, formerly home to The Vagabond. Photo: Lauren Cope

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘We’re going to have some massive games now’ – Godfrey fired up for City’s battles with promotion rivals

Ben Godfrey roared in celebration after Timm Klose's late equaliser at Brentford on New Year's Day Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists