News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

New car dealership approved for city retail park

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 1:04 PM January 1, 2022
'Things are going from bad to worse at the Broadland Gate development,' says Nadine Parfitt. Picture

The Broadland Gate park prior to development - Credit: Mike Page

A car showroom is expanding into larger premises on the outskirts of the city to support the growing needs of the business.

Inchcape Estates has secured planning permission to relocate its Land Rover site just off Cromer Road into land at Broadland Gate in Postwick. 

A new Hunters Jaguar Land Rover car showroom will be built at the new 48-acre industrial park located at the A47 and Broadland Northway interchange to the east of Norwich.

The showroom will be split into two zones, comprising of front of house for customer use, and back of house for staff and vehicle storage.

The back of house will include space for a workshop and MOTs, wash areas, as well as a waste and recycling zone.

The site will be located closest to Broadland Way with customer access from the roundabout entrance. 

And there will also be a separate access point solely for staff and delivery vehicles.

Most Read

  1. 1 7 shops that closed in Norwich in 2021
  2. 2 Flat blaze at Suffolk Square in Norwich
  3. 3 Here is how bus services will be changing in Norwich in 2022
  1. 4 7 of the best places we ate at in Norwich in 2021
  2. 5 Wedding shop to become veterinary surgery near Norwich
  3. 6 'Kick in the teeth': Family's heartbreak after Christmas presents stolen
  4. 7 'City slums' to suburbs: How housing changes will continue to shape Norwich
  5. 8 New Year celebrations begin early in Norwich
  6. 9 The full list of Norfolk people named in the New Year's Honour list
  7. 10 Man caught after stealing £156 worth of goods from sports store

A design and access statement prepared by Taylor Design Architects for the application said the new dealership will offer employment opportunities and apprenticeships for locals.

Inchape will be relocating from Cromer Road to larger premises in Postwick 

Inchape will be relocating from Cromer Road to larger premises in Postwick - Credit: Google Maps

The statement said: "Hunters JLR Norwich will need to employ a wide range of additional staff as part of this investment proposal.

"It will provide Norwich with high quality technical employment opportunities, as well as apprenticeship and training roles for school and college leavers." 

The proposals were amended in response to planning officers raising concerns over trees which have a tree protection order just outside the application area.

As a result, the boundaries of the showroom were revised to take into account the root protection area.

The design and access statement added: "Landscaping proposals will include a planting scheme to complement the development rather than to screen it. Details will be agreed with the council."

The new electric vehicle charging station, café and convenience store under construction on the Broa

The new electric vehicle charging station, café and convenience store under construction on the Broadland Gate Business Park next to the NDR at Postwick. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Postwick and Witton Parish Council and Norfolk highways raised no objections to the amended application. 

Hunters Jaguar Land Rover forms part of the Inchape Retail Group with eight retail centres currently in operation across the country, including in King's Lynn and Norwich.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich rapper Creepzz aka Shane Harvey has turned his life around using music.Byline: Sonya Duncan

From behind bars at 15 to a global following, city man turns life around

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Surlingham House will be converted for educational use for The Parkside School

Housing News

Vacant home to be used by city school after no objections

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A teenager has been found dead at a property in Shipfield, Norwich.

Death of teenager in Norwich not believed to be suspicious

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Jason Carter, landlord at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus

New Year's Eve party postponed at pub as all staff test positive for Covid

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon