New car dealership approved for city retail park

A car showroom is expanding into larger premises on the outskirts of the city to support the growing needs of the business.

Inchcape Estates has secured planning permission to relocate its Land Rover site just off Cromer Road into land at Broadland Gate in Postwick.

A new Hunters Jaguar Land Rover car showroom will be built at the new 48-acre industrial park located at the A47 and Broadland Northway interchange to the east of Norwich.

The showroom will be split into two zones, comprising of front of house for customer use, and back of house for staff and vehicle storage.

The back of house will include space for a workshop and MOTs, wash areas, as well as a waste and recycling zone.

The site will be located closest to Broadland Way with customer access from the roundabout entrance.

And there will also be a separate access point solely for staff and delivery vehicles.

A design and access statement prepared by Taylor Design Architects for the application said the new dealership will offer employment opportunities and apprenticeships for locals.

Inchape will be relocating from Cromer Road to larger premises in Postwick - Credit: Google Maps

The statement said: "Hunters JLR Norwich will need to employ a wide range of additional staff as part of this investment proposal.

"It will provide Norwich with high quality technical employment opportunities, as well as apprenticeship and training roles for school and college leavers."

The proposals were amended in response to planning officers raising concerns over trees which have a tree protection order just outside the application area.

As a result, the boundaries of the showroom were revised to take into account the root protection area.

The design and access statement added: "Landscaping proposals will include a planting scheme to complement the development rather than to screen it. Details will be agreed with the council."

The new electric vehicle charging station, café and convenience store under construction on the Broadland Gate Business Park next to the NDR at Postwick. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Postwick and Witton Parish Council and Norfolk highways raised no objections to the amended application.

Hunters Jaguar Land Rover forms part of the Inchape Retail Group with eight retail centres currently in operation across the country, including in King's Lynn and Norwich.