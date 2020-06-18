Search

Greggs keeps fans waiting for breakfast after technical hitch

PUBLISHED: 11:10 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:10 18 June 2020

Greggs shop in St Stephens opening delayed due to an IT problem with the tills. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Greggs shop in St Stephens opening delayed due to an IT problem with the tills. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

People desperate for a sausage roll start to their day at bakery chain Greggs in Norwich had to wait after a delay in opening.

Customers in a queue as the Greggs shop in White Lion Street reopens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCustomers in a queue as the Greggs shop in White Lion Street reopens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The St Stephen’s Street branch was all set to reopen at 9am after months of being closed but an IT glitch affecting the use of the tills meant they had to stay shut for more than two hours for the problem to be sorted.

Meanwhile a steady flow of customers at other shops opening up across Norwich did get their hands on a must-have bakery item with Greggs reopening in the city’s White Lion Street, Barker Street, Hall Road, Longwater, Anglia Square and Lansdowne Road. Greggs in King Street, Yarmouth and Breckland retail park, Thetford also reopened along with two in Lowestoft and one in Beccles, Bury St Edmunds and two in Ipswich, Suffolk.

A spokesman from Greggs in St Stephen’s Street said: “We had a couple of people waiting, that’s life isn’t it, very frustrating.”

Greggs saw a surge in demand before lockdown when it introduced a vegan sausage roll and later, a vegan steak bake.

