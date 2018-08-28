Search

The cyber security expert, the Harry Potter printer, and the diversity champion: Meet the IoD’s new Norfolk ambassadors

PUBLISHED: 16:51 26 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:52 26 October 2018

The new ambassadors for the Norfolk branch of the IoD. Clockwise from top left: Nicky Lawlor, Judeline Nicholas, Tim Allison, Chris Cliffe, Cassandra Andrews. Picture: IoD

The new ambassadors for the Norfolk branch of the IoD. Clockwise from top left: Nicky Lawlor, Judeline Nicholas, Tim Allison, Chris Cliffe, Cassandra Andrews. Picture: IoD

IoD

The Norfolk branch of the Institute of Directors (IoD) has announced five new ambassadors to represent the views of the region’s business community.

HR specialist Cassandra Andrews, ambassador for the IoD99, a group of entrepreneurs, said: “I am passionate that directors of new businesses have the opportunity to network, share experience and inspire each other.”

Ms Andrews is director of Cassandra Andrews with 17 years of HR experience, and specialises in education and skills.

She is joined by Chris Cliffe, director of CJC Procurement, who was awarded fellowship of CIPS and has been a member of the IoD since 2017.

As procurement ambassador, he hopes to share his passion for the procurement profession through the branch and regional events.

James Allison also joins the team as ambassador in IT, digital and technology.

He is a strategic IT Consultant for EasylifeIT, after spending 16 years with leading book manufacturer Clays, producing millions of Harry Potter books and UK bestsellers.

Norfolk’s new cyber security ambassador is Nicky Lawlor, co-founder of Cyberfen, a company that enables business leaders to assess, understand and mitigate cyber risk.

Last but not least is Judeline Nicholas, a diversity and leadership specialist, who is taking up the role of health and wellbeing, gender and diversity ambassador.

