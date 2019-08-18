Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Monkey-eating tigers and a cat in a parachute - 10 old stories from Norwich pubs you might not know

18 August, 2019 - 06:30
Ferry Inn, Horning. Date: May 1956

Ferry Inn, Horning. Date: May 1956

Archant

Much has changed over the last two centuries, but pubs have always played a role in our communities.

After we put a special focus on the role of a pub landlord, and how it is evolving, we've delved into the Norfolk Pubs website, which aims to provide a record of all pubs in the county, past and present, to find stories from the county's watering holes.

Here are some of the more interesting titbits from pubs in and around Norwich.

MORE: What is life like as a landlord in Norfolk and Suffolk?

- In December 1788, a tiger died after eating two monkeys - complete with metal collars - at a licensed house called The Bear. The pub, at 13 Gentleman's Walk, in Norwich, had opened in 1761, and the tiger had escaped from a menagerie kept at the house. It closed in 1877.

- It came after, in 1751, the Norwich Mercury reported that, at the same pub, Mr Blaker "the modern living Colossus or wonderful giant" could be seen.

- The Causeway Tavern, at 101 Heigham Street, in Norwich, which closed in 1969, was once run by boxer Ginger Sadd. Known as one of the greatest boxers in history to never be a national champion, Sadd ran the pub during the 1940s, before it was demolished in the 1970s.

- A landlord at the Key and Castle, at 105 Oak Street, in Norwich, became the first person to be privately executed at Norwich City Gaol (today the Guildhall). William Sheward, who ran the pub in 1868, confessed to police that he had murdered his wife and left her remains around the city. He later retracted his confession, saying he was drunk at the time, but was found guilty.

You may also want to watch:

- In 1772, the annual "ass and pig" race was held at the Lamb in Eaton, on 18 Eaton Street. The winning donkey in the best of three heats would be entitled to a grand Morocco Saddle, while the second would win a Pelham bridle.

- The Cellar House, at 109 King Street, in Norwich, was destroyed during the Second World War, in 1942. But while it was still standing, it pub was once said to be home to the 18 Stone Club, a group whose membership was conditional on minimum weight.

- At the Victoria Gardens, on Queens Road, in Norwich, the landlords enjoyed some unusual fun. During a benefit for a hospital in 1779, records say a 15-year-old boy was asked to imitate birds with his throat, and play a violin without strings. And on Easter Tuesday 1786, a large hot air balloon was set to take a dog and cat into the air, with plans to get the cat back down in a parachute.

- At the Elephant Pub, on 60 Magdalen Street, in Norwich, landlord Nicholas Hubbard experienced a miracle. The father-of-26 - who had 13 children from each of his two marriages - had been blind for 14 years, but his sight reportedly returned in the last eight months of his life, before he died on Good Friday, 1792.

- It is claimed that Ralph Summers became the youngest licence holder in England when he took on the licence of the Queens Head in Hethersett in 1931 - but there is little information about what age he actually was. Ralph and his wife Edith left the pub for Australia 40 years later, in 1971.

- The then-thatched Ferry Inn in Horning, which is still open today, was destroyed during the Second World War in 1941. Reports after the incident said 22 of the 24 occupants were killed, and the licensee Albert Stringer was pulled alive from the wreckage by his wife Rita.

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Bonds or John Lewis? Do you still call these Norwich places by their old names?

NORWICH BONDS IN ALL SAINTS GREEN . DATED FEBRUARY 12 1965. Picture: Archant Library

Woman cut free by firefighters after crash

Intwood Road in Cringleford. Pic: Google Street View.

Video 'The first half was like a thunder storm' - Farke proud of electric City after plotting 3-1 Newcastle triumph

Hat trick hero Teemu Pukki claimed the match ball at the end of Norwich City's 3-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City's Premier League 3-1 win against Newcastle United

Teemu Pukki of Norwich scores his sides 3rd goal and completes his hat trick during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 17/08/2019

Video Five kittens and mother tied up in an old sheet and dumped

Five kittens and their mum were tied up in an old sheet and abandoned in a Norwich garden. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

‘Eerie’ sound keeps people awake in Norwich

An 'eerie' sound was heard in Norwich on Saturday night.Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 3-1 Premier League win against Newcastle United

Teemu Pukki completes his Norwich City hat-trick - and Tom Trybull leads the celebrations Picture:: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I stole the ball from Todd’ – In-form Pukki was desperate to score a City hat-trick

Hat trick hero Teemu Pukki of Norwich took home the match ball after Norwich City's 3-1 win over Newcastle Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Drivers caught speeding ‘well in excess of 45mph’ in 30mph zones

Drivers were caught speeding in a 30mph zone in Costessey. Picture: Ian Burt

Monkey-eating tigers and a cat in a parachute - 10 old stories from Norwich pubs you might not know

Ferry Inn, Horning. Date: May 1956

Wind farm set to get backing, but calls made for construction compensation

Vattenfall want to build the Norfolk Boreas windfarm. Picture: Vattenfall
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists