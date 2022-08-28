Mystery applicant expresses interest in bringing back post office

A petition to save the post office collected more than 1,200 signatures - Credit: Archant

The Post Office is working closely with a mystery applicant as it looks to restore a service to a community on the edge of the city.

Bowthorpe's post office closed when the suburb's Martin's store at the Main Centre shut its doors in January 2021.

A petition was set up at the time calling for the post office to be kept open which collected more than 1,200 signatures.

But there now appears to be fresh hope a service can be returned to the village where a number of elderly folk live.

A Post Office spokeswoman said: "We know how important a post office is to a community and we are trying to restore service as soon as possible.

"The vacancy was advertised and we have an interested applicant who we are working with."

Post Office has not confirmed who the applicant is at this stage.

Bowthorpe's Labour county and city councillor, Mike Sands, set up the petition with fellow councillors Sally Button and Sue Sands.

He has personally written to Post Office's chief executive over the loss of the facility.

Mike Sands, city and county councillor for Bowthorpe.

Mr Sands said: "I would love to see the post office open again.

"If I was to win a colossal amount of money I would personally fork out to open one myself but that is obviously in the realms of fantasy.

"It's essential for Bowthorpe as there is a lot of social housing and pensioners who can't get to the Stafford Avenue post office in Costessey or by the Fiveways roundabout.

"There is no bus link and people can't walk there."

City councillor Sally Button encouraging people to sign a petition to see Bowthorpe post office saved.

The councillor highlighted the Norkie pub in Bowthorpe now has a cash machine inside but there are obstacles for the boozer to incorporate an enhanced post office service.

Mr Sands has suggested combining the post office with a chemist or incorporating one within an existing business.

He continued: "It was sheer madness to allow the post office to close. They seem to have forgotten the whole ethos of why we have a post office service.

"Far from providing a public service, it has in fact provided a public disservice."