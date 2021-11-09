News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Mystery buyers in line to take on former restaurant AND enterprise centre

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 12:30 PM November 9, 2021
Interested parties are looking at both the former library and Norwich Enterprise Centre in Guildhall Hill 

Interested parties are looking at both the former library and Norwich Enterprise Centre in Guildhall Hill - Credit: Ben Hardy

Two different buyers have expressed an interest in taking on the city's former Library restaurant and the vacant business hub next door. 

Chartered surveyors Roche has been holding discussions regarding the former Norwich Enterprise Centre and the now closed-down eatery in Guildhall Hill. 

Roche partner Sam Kingston said two parties are "very interested" in taking on both sites with the sale potentially going through in the new year. 

Mr Kingston said: "We know the people are looking at both buildings and we hope to conclude it relatively early in 2022.

"Another retail or leisure option is possible but they are the two markets which have taken the biggest pounding during the pandemic with changing retail habits and what people do with money." 

The former library and restaurant located next to the former Norwich Enterprise Centre in Guildhall Hill

The former library and restaurant located next to the former Norwich Enterprise Centre in Guildhall Hill - Credit: Ben Hardy

The former Library restaurant closed in July 2019 having been run by Jayne and Nigel Raffles for 13 years.

At the time of its closure, the building had rates of £20,000 and a lease running for 15 years with Brown & Co now acting as agents for that particular property. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich make-up artist with 1m TikTok followers quits job to work with huge brands
  2. 2 One man arrested after alleged assault in city centre
  3. 3 Drivers face major disruption with complete closure of city roundabout
  1. 4 People can 'park for free all day every day' as wardens 'ignore' street
  2. 5 Multi-million pound arena in city car park plan poised for green light
  3. 6 'Potentially serious injuries' reported after two-car crash in city
  4. 7 Family spend FIVE YEARS without reliable heating or hot water
  5. 8 Action to be taken at 'accident hotspot' after lorry crash leaves woman shaken
  6. 9 Plans for 725 homes across four sites in town near Norwich
  7. 10 Why can't you find any crisps in Norwich at the moment?

A spokeswoman for Brown & Co was not able to disclose any updates on the progress for the site, but Mr Kingston said Roche had been talking to interested parties about both vacant sites.

The building operated as a library between 1837 and 1976 and has recently seen homeless people sheltering in the doorway.

Meanwhile, the former enterprise centre has been vacant for more than a year. 

The vacant former Norwich Enterprise Centre in Guildhall Hill

The vacant former Norwich Enterprise Centre in Guildhall Hill - Credit: Ben Hardy

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich BID, said: "The two buildings are very different propositions with the enterprise centre more office space and the other lends itself to leisure and hospitality. 

"Both are really good sites which are centrally located. It is a great opportunity for businesses.

"The former library is an amazing building and would be a very good mixed use space.

"More and more people are expressing interest in spaces in the city as it begins to reopen and comes to life after the pandemic."

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich Business Improvement District Picture: Sonya Duncan

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich Business Improvement District (BID). - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Norfolk and Norwich Festival will be moving into the Guildhall this week, while the closure of Tesco Express to accommodate a new hotel is also taking place.

Mr Gurney believes the street is generating plenty of interest as a "vibrant part of the city".

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Customers using Tesco Metro in Norwich wearing their masks. Byline: Sonya Duncan

City centre Tesco Express store to close

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Farke and his backroom team were dismissed after Norwich City's 2-1 Premier League win at Brentford

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Norwich City sack Daniel Farke

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City manager Daniel Farke celebrates at full time with Norwich City's Ben Gibson during the

Norfolk Live News | Video

The inside story of Farke's dismissal after City's win at Brentford

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
The XR COP26 protest as demonstrators gather at City Hall in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk Live News

Buses delayed due to city centre protest

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon