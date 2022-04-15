Tattoo studio moves to new premises after 18 years in Norwich Lanes

Indigo Tattoo and Piercing studio has moved into its new home in St Giles Street. - Credit: Gemma King

A studio which has been tattooing and piercing city-goers for the past 18 years has moved to its new home.

Indigo has officially relocated from Lower Goat Lane to 7 St Giles Street.

The business is owned by Gemma King who first launched the brand when she was just 20 years old.

Despite feeling sad to leave the Norwich Lanes, Ms King, now 38, said the business was ready to expand and they found the perfect building – just one road away.

She said: “We were at Lower Goat Lane for 18 years and we were perfectly happy.

"After 15 years it looked like I could only be in there for another five years or so, so I took the decision to move.

“I loved where we were located within the lanes and looking out on the market. It was amazing to be part of a community of independent businesses. I didn’t really want to move away from the area.

“But we knew that our time was coming to an end in a year or so, so I kept my eye out to see what was available.

“And when I went to look at this building on St Giles, I fell in love with it and everything just fell into place.”

Overlooking Norwich market and City Hall, the new studio is located within a “breath-taking” Grade II listed building, which the Indigo team have renovated inside with an eye-catching decor.

With double the space, Ms King has also been able to offer three new apprenticeship positions and has taken on a new receptionist, with their team now increasing to 10 people.

“We have ended up with the perfect property. I just can’t believe this is my shop,” Ms King added. “I’m extremely proud but I couldn't have done it without my staff.

“They love Indigo and what it represents just as much as I do.

“I’m also grateful for the lovely people of Norfolk who have supported us over the years.”

