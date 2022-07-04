City indies hail 'incredible' Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre

Punters enjoy St Giles Pantry's oyster bar at the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre on Sunday - Credit: Alan Sabol

The carnival-like atmosphere at the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre will make the Fine City a destination for years to come, business owners have predicted.

The whirlwind weekend saw thousands of city folk and visitors alike visit the historic shopping streets.

St Giles Pantry in Upper St Giles Street marked its Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre debut with the launch of two brand new gins and an oyster bar.

Owner Alan Sabol said: "This weekend was incredible.

"We really kept the party going. It was a real carnival atmosphere.

Alan Sabol, owner of St Giles Pantry on St Giles Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

"It was well-received by everyone.

"We relish in being busy and everyone here did such a fantastic job in putting it all together.

"The vibe down St Giles was amazing. We were positively overwhelmed.

The oyster bar at St Giles Pantry at the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre - Credit: Alan Sabol

"I feel the Lanes Fayre has really put us on the map. It was really worth all the hard work we put in, we loved everything about it."

Jenny Knight, supervisor at St Benedicts Street's The Bicycle Shop was rushed off her feet while the party carried on outside their venue.

"It was quite an amazing day," she said.

"What made it so amazing was that we spread out outside.

The Bicycle Shop's Jenny Knight and Jaden Hirst revelled in the busyness and joy of Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre on Sunday - Credit: Maya Derrick

"Our outdoor seating is the most popular bit at the moment, so having it expanded was brilliant.

"There was very much a party atmosphere, mainly down to Haggle's DJ sets."

The eatery teamed up with poetry collective Toast, who were writing free personalised poems for passers-by.

"It was nice to be part of the wider Lanes community," she added.

City folk enjoy the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre at St Gregorys Green - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Over in Lower Goat Lane, Lisa Angel manager Holly Guglielmuzzi enjoyed the day-long party.

She said: "There was a really exciting atmosphere and you could tell that everyone was having a nice time.

"We're proud to be part of the Lanes.

Holly Guglielmuzzi, manager at Lisa Angel said the fayre "brought new people to this side of the city" - Credit: Maya Derrick

"People wanted to experience the local shops and get that feel of the city, and that's what was being brought through the streets all day.

"There was a chilled vibe and we had a chance to enjoy it as the day went on.

"It definitely brought new people to this side of the city to experience what we have to offer."