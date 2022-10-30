Two online craft businesses team up to run shop in Norwich

Sophie Crabb of Sew Sophie Crafts and Sara Davey of Pixels & Purls are opening a pop-up shop in Norwich. - Credit: Amy Louise Photography/Ellie Gillard Photography

The owners of two local craft kit businesses are collaborating on a new pop-up shop - which will open in time for Christmas shopping.

In Stiches will be inside Jubilique vintage clothing shop at 13A St Augustines Street from December 2 until December 4.

The opening hours will be 4.30pm to 8pm on Friday, 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sunday.

The online businesses collaborating are Sew Sophie Crafts and Pixels and Purls.

The first is run by Sophie Crabb, a cross-stich designer who sells kits to bring a small moment of mindfulness to your life.

Some of Sara Davey's Pixels and Purls embroidery designs - Credit: Senise Bradley

Sara Davey, one half of the team behind the Fierce Babe Market events in the city, is an embroidery designer and the founder of Pixels and Purls, who also runs beginner's workshops.

Sophie Crabb said: "Some would consider us competitors, but we are both thrilled to have joined forces and hope to bring the local stitching community together - a true reflection of community over competition."