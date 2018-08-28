Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

In-fighting at Patisserie Valerie over emergency fundraising plan

PUBLISHED: 11:10 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:47 06 November 2018

Patisserie Valerie in Norwich's city centre, Picture: Archant

Patisserie Valerie in Norwich's city centre, Picture: Archant

Archant

Patisserie Valerie hit the headlines last month when it found a ‘black hole’ in its finances which threatened to topple the business.

Now the chairman of the chain, which has an outlet in Norwich, has had to face down criticism from shareholders to gain backing for a rescue plan.

Luke Johnson began a plan of emergency fundraising, which was enacted when the firm was just “three hours” away from going bankrupt.

Shareholders took aim at the emergency fundraising procedure, which they said would dilute their current stakes in the company.

One investor accused the company’s management of “holding a gun to our heads”.

More than 99% of investors backed the rescue plan after an emergency general meeting (EGM) for Patisserie Holdings this week, which is an AIM-listed parent of the cake chain.

Existing shareholders now hold diluted stakes in the company, with Mr Johnson’s own holding reduced from 37% to 27%.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Show Job Lists

Most Read

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google.

Tributes to founder of one of Norwich’s most well known scrap metal merchants

Tony Peruzzi . Picture: Peruzzi family

Police issue CCTV image after necklace is stolen from Norwich shop

Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Norwich pub landlord describes how he was woken by screams at time of alleged sex assault

Police at the former Lidl supermarket on Aylsham Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy